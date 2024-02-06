Nong-O's road to redemption begins at ONE 166: Qatar 

The Thai legend will attempt to plot his path back to the top of ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai division when he faces Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Nong-O finds himself in rare air at Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, as he looks to reverse a two-fight losing streak in a must-win encounter.

The 37-year-old reigned as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion from 2019 until 2023 when a rampaging Jonathan “The General” Haggerty shocked the world by recording three knockdowns in a one-round demolition job at ONE Fight Night 9.

Nong-O returned to action this past December when he battered the lead leg of Scotland’s Nico Carrillo in the opening round before a well-placed elbow ended his night in the second.