Indian youth golf team wins Asian Junior Masters in Hua Hin
Indian young golfers joining forces to win the men's Junior Masters class. The Japanese team won the women's team championship, while the men's Youth Masters class was crowned the Japanese team. The women's category is a team from Thailand.
International Youth Golf, Asian Junior Masters 2024 by the Thai Youth Golf Association The event was attended by more than 150 athletes from 20 countries around the world at Black Mountain Golf Course, Hua Hin on February 2-4, 2024.
Class A male individual champion Arisu Kim from South Korea (66-71-70) (-9), female Class A Reece Allison Eng from the Philippines (72-71-72) (-1), Class B Male Kartik Singh from India (66-66-65) (-19), Class B Female Rino Sato from Japan (68-68-70) (-10), Class C Male A Sitadej Thanathanya from Thailand (71-71-70) (-4), Class C Female Ningyao Su from China (69-67-63) (-17), Class D Male Chengrui Su from China (62-73-68) (-13), Class D Female Ojaswini Saraswat from India (63-66-62) (-25)
At the same time, in this program, there was also the signing of an MOU contract with international representatives between Mr. Prachat Rattanakul, President of the Thai Youth Golf Association.
With associations and partner organizations of each country to continue the commitment to develop youth golfers in the Asian region as well.
For Thai youth who are interested in participating in this competition. Accumulated points must be collected from The Junior Golf Series competition to have a chance to compete in the Masters Championship 2024 and be the 1st-3rd place representative in each class to compete in the Asian Junior Masters 2025 competition.