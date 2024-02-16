Govt, Football Association of Thailand urge organisations to prepare for FIFA Congress

The congress will be held from May 13 to 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

At the organising committee meeting on Thursday, which was attended by several foreign dignitaries, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the congress and requested the cooperation of the security sector, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the National Sports Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Football Association of Thailand and all other organisations involved in working together to make the congress a success.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol echoed Srettha’s words and urged each involved organisation to be fully prepared for their assigned responsibilities.

This includes facilitating visa and travel arrangements, ensuring security measures, and working closely together to achieve a smooth and successful execution of the event by the shared objectives.

The president of the International Football Federation, along with members and representatives, including well-known football players and individuals from 211 member nations, will participate in meetings and various activities during the convention.

The government recognises the importance of supporting the organisation of such a congress, noting that it should enhance the country's image, instil confidence, and build a reputable reputation as a host of a global event.

It will also set the stage for Thailand to present itself as a potential host for future global football competitions.

The recently elected president of the Football Association of Thailand, Nualphan Lamsam, or Madam Pang as she is better known, expressed gratitude to the government for confirming its full support to the Congress.