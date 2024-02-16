Govt, Football Association of Thailand urge organisations to prepare for FIFA Congress
With Thailand set to host the 74th FIFA Congress, the first time football’s governing body has chosen a country in ASEAN for its convention, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has issued instructions to all relevant organisations to prepare for the event.
The congress will be held from May 13 to 17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
At the organising committee meeting on Thursday, which was attended by several foreign dignitaries, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the congress and requested the cooperation of the security sector, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the National Sports Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Football Association of Thailand and all other organisations involved in working together to make the congress a success.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol echoed Srettha’s words and urged each involved organisation to be fully prepared for their assigned responsibilities.
This includes facilitating visa and travel arrangements, ensuring security measures, and working closely together to achieve a smooth and successful execution of the event by the shared objectives.
The president of the International Football Federation, along with members and representatives, including well-known football players and individuals from 211 member nations, will participate in meetings and various activities during the convention.
The government recognises the importance of supporting the organisation of such a congress, noting that it should enhance the country's image, instil confidence, and build a reputable reputation as a host of a global event.
It will also set the stage for Thailand to present itself as a potential host for future global football competitions.
The recently elected president of the Football Association of Thailand, Nualphan Lamsam, or Madam Pang as she is better known, expressed gratitude to the government for confirming its full support to the Congress.
Thailand has been selected by FIFA for the 74th FIFA Congress 2024, as the first nation in ASEAN and the fifth in Asia, following Japan, South Korea, Qatar, and Australia.
“The FIFA Congress is a globally significant event and the largest off-field gathering organised by FIFA,” Nualphan said.
“Since I was elected president of the Football Association, time has been limited, requiring collaboration from every agency and sector to ensure the success of this event. It is an honour for Thailand to host such a prestigious occasion."
I believe it is a great opportunity to stimulate the domestic economy. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend this event through accommodation and tourism bookings.
This extends to the cultural and social aspects as well. If Thailand successfully hosts this event, it will demonstrate our potential to organise global events in the future.
The last congress in Rwanda drew more than 2 billion online followers and coverage in mass media from over 180 countries. This is a great opportunity for Thailand to showcase a positive image to the global audience, Nualpan said.