DKSH reaffirms commitment with "Connect with Purpose Sports Day"

DKSH Healthcare Thailand, a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, successfully organized the “Connect with Purpose Sports Day 2023”.

Under the themes of “Power of Connection” and “Patient-Centric Focus”, the event combined the enthusiasm of a collaborative sports day with the unwavering commitment to prioritize patients at the core of its endeavours. The event was held at the Assumption University in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the Connect with Purpose Sports Day, with the participation of over 1,500 employees, the event emphasized well-being and unity, featuring engaging activities that contributed to donation prizes for the Thai Red Cross Society.

This significant contribution should result in positive changes in various areas crucial to the enhancement of healthcare services, disaster relief efforts, and the overall quality of life for those in need.

This initiative is a part of DKSH’s global Patient Purpose Day, which reinforces the company’s commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and fostering a more meaningful impact on the healthcare landscape.

DKSH Patient Purpose Day is present in 11 global markets, namely Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Switzerland, Australia, and Thailand.