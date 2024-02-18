DKSH reaffirms commitment with "Connect with Purpose Sports Day"
DKSH Healthcare Thailand organized the “Connect with Purpose Sports Day 2023” to foster employee engagement, promote well-being, and extend a helping hand to patients through a partnership with the Thai Red Cross Society, reinforcing its commitment to patient-centric healthcare.
DKSH Healthcare Thailand, a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, successfully organized the “Connect with Purpose Sports Day 2023”.
Under the themes of “Power of Connection” and “Patient-Centric Focus”, the event combined the enthusiasm of a collaborative sports day with the unwavering commitment to prioritize patients at the core of its endeavours. The event was held at the Assumption University in Bangkok, Thailand.
During the Connect with Purpose Sports Day, with the participation of over 1,500 employees, the event emphasized well-being and unity, featuring engaging activities that contributed to donation prizes for the Thai Red Cross Society.
This significant contribution should result in positive changes in various areas crucial to the enhancement of healthcare services, disaster relief efforts, and the overall quality of life for those in need.
This initiative is a part of DKSH’s global Patient Purpose Day, which reinforces the company’s commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and fostering a more meaningful impact on the healthcare landscape.
DKSH Patient Purpose Day is present in 11 global markets, namely Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Switzerland, Australia, and Thailand.
The donation from DKSH Healthcare Thailand has been strategically allocated to key initiatives within the Thai Red Cross Society, each designed to address critical aspects of healthcare and community support.
The profound impact of DKSH Healthcare Thailand’s contribution is highlighted through the following endeavours:
• Blood Transfusion Services: In response to the ongoing need for blood donations, the Thai Red Cross Society is expanding its blood donation services by constructing Regional Blood Centers. DKSH Healthcare Thailand’s donation will play a pivotal role in supporting the procurement of essential medical equipment and machines. This substantial support guarantees a consistent and dependable supply of blood, directly impacting the lives of patients and elevating the potential for saving even more lives.
• Medical and Health Care Services: The donation will support the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, aiming to provide comprehensive care to a patient who was diagnosed with Cruouzon Syndrome. This underscores the centre’s commitment to offering physical, mental, and social support to patients.
• Disaster Preparedness and Response: DKSH Healthcare Thailand’s contribution will aid in disaster relief efforts by supporting the distribution of over 80 survival bags containing essential living supplies to those affected. This initiative ensures a timely response to disasters and helps affected individuals rebuild their lives.
• Quality of Life Promotion: The donation will further the efforts of the Relief and Community Health Bureau of The Thai Red Cross Society in providing eye disease treatment services, cataract surgery, and eyelid disease correction surgery to underprivileged individuals in Koh Lanta District, Krabi Province. Over the years, this initiative has already positively impacted over 270,000 people, bringing light to the lives of those who need it most.
Patrik Grande, Vice President, of DKSH Healthcare Thailand stated: “The Connect with Purpose Sports Day reinforces our strong power of connection within the organization while standing as a testament to our unwavering commitment to patient-centric healthcare, reinforcing our dedication to fostering employee engagement, and the profound impact we can make through strategic collaborations. This donation is not just about supporting initiatives, it’s about saving lives and making a lasting difference in our society. We remain committed to this collaboration, dedicated to enriching people’s lives through the pursuit of better healthcare for all."
Janprapa Vichitcholchai, Deputy Director of Fund Raising Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with DKSH Healthcare Thailand and participate in this remarkable event, which reaffirms our joint dedication to enhancing patient outcomes and positively impacting people’s lives through our four key missions benefiting patients across Thailand. The donation will empower us to enhance patient outcomes and provide crucial services that can make a difference in people’s lives. Together, we are on a mission to save lives and contribute to the well-being of our community.”