Pacquiao bid to compete at Paris Olympics denied by IOC

The International Olympic Committee shut the door on the former eight-division world professional champion’s bid to carry the Philippine colours in the coming 2024 Paris Olympics.

In response to a letter from the Philippine Olympic Committee, the IOC put its foot down on Pacquiao’s appeal by simply stating that the Filipino ring idol is way past the age limit in the quadrennial Summer Games.

“Too bad our beloved boxing icon is disqualified because of his age and that everyone needs to go through the qualifiers, in all sports, to be able to participate in Paris,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The 45-year-old Pacquiao appealed to relax the 40-year-old age limit in the Olympics last year. James McLeod, IOC Director for National Olympic Committee Relations, wrote the POC of the world governing body’s decision.

READ: Pacquiao rules out Rio Olympics stint, sets focus on Senate