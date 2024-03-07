Vietnam to join with Thailand for gruelling Spartan Race 2024

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), in collaboration with the private sector, on Wednesday officially announced the Spartan Race Thailand & Vietnam 2024 competition in Ho Chi Minh City, Pattaya, and Phuket.

The Thai competition will kick off in Pattaya, Chonburi, with the event taking place at Wisdom Valley for the Trifecta Weekend, and Hurricane Heat 12-Hour categories on August 10-11.

The Spartan Kids segment will be held on August 11 at Pattana Sports Resort.

Races in Phuket will take place at Blue Tree Phuket Waterpark. The Trifecta Weekend, Hurricane Heat 12-Hour, and Spartan Kids races are scheduled for November 9-10.