Vietnam to join with Thailand for gruelling Spartan Race 2024
The global-level obstacle course racing festival, Spartan Race, is making a return to Thailand. This year, the event will take place in Pattaya and Phuket. Spartan Race enthusiasts can also look forward to a new course in Vietnam for the competition this year.
The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), in collaboration with the private sector, on Wednesday officially announced the Spartan Race Thailand & Vietnam 2024 competition in Ho Chi Minh City, Pattaya, and Phuket.
The Thai competition will kick off in Pattaya, Chonburi, with the event taking place at Wisdom Valley for the Trifecta Weekend, and Hurricane Heat 12-Hour categories on August 10-11.
The Spartan Kids segment will be held on August 11 at Pattana Sports Resort.
Races in Phuket will take place at Blue Tree Phuket Waterpark. The Trifecta Weekend, Hurricane Heat 12-Hour, and Spartan Kids races are scheduled for November 9-10.
It is anticipated that this event will generate 500 million baht in circulation.
Tens of thousands of runners from 40 countries are expected to take part in the race.
In addition, organiser RUNRIO Thailand has also secured the rights to introduce the Spartan Race in Vietnam. That event is scheduled to take place on July 13 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Spartan Race is an obstacle course race in which participants must navigate a variety of obstacles. It originated in the United States and has expanded to over 30 countries worldwide.
The Spartan Race caters to individuals who enjoy running and extreme sports, and is known for challenging participants both physically and mentally. Throughout the course, participants encounter obstacles such as walls, barbed wire, trees, mud, fire, and water, making it a physically demanding and adventurous activity.
The race made its debut in Thailand in 2017. It features three distance categories:
Sprint: A 5-kilometre race with over 20 obstacles, including running, crawling, climbing, dragging, sliding, jumping over walls, navigating through barbed wire, mud pits, fire, and more.
Super: A 10-kilometre race with over 25 obstacles.
Beast: A 21-kilometre race with over 30 obstacles.
Participants who complete races in all three categories during a single year are recognised for completing the “Trifecta”.
For participants aged below 14, there is the Spartan Kids race, covering a 2-kilometre distance with four fun and safe obstacles.