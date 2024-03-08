Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat to stage major weightlifting events

The event, supported by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University.

Phuket officials said they were well-prepared to host the event in terms of athlete accommodation, competition venue and staffing.

Channel T Sport 7 will broadcast events live every day, while NBC HD and Channel 5 will alternate live broadcasts.

EGAT has been providing support to the Thai Weightlifting Association since 2004. In addition to financial assistance, EGAT also supports live broadcasting and has offered prize money to athletes who win medals at the 2024 Olympic Games. EGAT said the support aims to encourage and promote Thai weightlifters to build their reputation and achieve success at both the national and international levels. The Thai team secured gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the World Grand Prix 2 weightlifting competition in Qatar in December last year.