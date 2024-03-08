Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat to stage major weightlifting events
The Weightlifting World Cup 2024, which will serve as a qualifying round for lifters aiming to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, will take place from March 31 to April 11 in Phuket province.
The event, supported by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University.
Phuket officials said they were well-prepared to host the event in terms of athlete accommodation, competition venue and staffing.
Channel T Sport 7 will broadcast events live every day, while NBC HD and Channel 5 will alternate live broadcasts.
EGAT has been providing support to the Thai Weightlifting Association since 2004. In addition to financial assistance, EGAT also supports live broadcasting and has offered prize money to athletes who win medals at the 2024 Olympic Games. EGAT said the support aims to encourage and promote Thai weightlifters to build their reputation and achieve success at both the national and international levels. The Thai team secured gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the World Grand Prix 2 weightlifting competition in Qatar in December last year.
Meanwhile, the EGAT Weightlifting National Championship 2024 will be held from April 20-30 at the Municipality Gymnasium in Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province, the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association (TAWA) said.
The event is supported by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).
The local municipality said it was well-prepared with excellent facilities for the competition venue, accommodation, and various amenities to accommodate the weightlifters, the association said. Additionally, with six years of experience in organising weightlifting competitions, the municipality is committed to ensuring a smooth and successful event, it added.
The competition will feature over 500 weightlifters from 65 Thai clubs. The event is divided into two categories: youth-level competition from April 20-25, and open-level competition from April 26-30. The clubs with the highest combined scores for both male and female teams in each category would win the Royal Trophy and a set of weightlifting equipment