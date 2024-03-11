Sandy and Ford continue racing partnership into 2024

Sandy has been racing with Ford Thailand Racing since 2020 and is looking forward to their fifth year of partnership.

Over these years, Sandy and Ford Thailand Racing have had a win and multiple podium finishes to their name in the Super Pickup class.

The 2024 Thailand Super Series season is set to kick off with the first round from May 3–5 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

The series will contest a total of 4 rounds, with 2 races taking place each round.

Points collected for each race are tallied to find the overall champion of the year.