Sandy and Ford continue racing partnership into 2024
Thai racing driver Sandy Kraoakew Stuvik will return to the forefront of the Thailand Super Series’ Super Pickup grid with Ford Thailand Racing in the upcoming 2024 racing season.
Sandy has been racing with Ford Thailand Racing since 2020 and is looking forward to their fifth year of partnership.
Over these years, Sandy and Ford Thailand Racing have had a win and multiple podium finishes to their name in the Super Pickup class.
The 2024 Thailand Super Series season is set to kick off with the first round from May 3–5 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.
The series will contest a total of 4 rounds, with 2 races taking place each round.
Points collected for each race are tallied to find the overall champion of the year.
Sandy’s objective for 2024 is to develop the Ford Thailand Racing Ford Ranger to the best of his ability.
It goes without saying that the Thai driver will do everything in his power to achieve wins and collect points towards the championship.
“With a total of 8 point-scoring opportunities, we need to maximize each one for a chance at the championship.
It will be a challenge to accomplish, but one that I feel more ready for than ever before.
I have confidence in my team, and I know we can achieve the results we are striving for.
With some new powertrain components, we hope to be more successful and reliable this season.
I’m relishing the challenge, and I cannot wait to be on track testing in preparation for a great year of racing.”
Says Sandy.
Ford Thailand is delighted to collaborate with professional racing driver Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik in his role as the main Ford Thailand driver working on developing our racing cars and Ford Thailand Racing team over the last 4 years.
Furthermore, Ford's engineering team has applied the knowledge gained from developing racing cars to enhance the vehicles we offer to customers in Thailand and worldwide.
This year, we are extremely excited to introduce our latest Ford model onto the race track, with the goal of competing for the overall championship victory against fierce competitors with our trusted driver.”
Ratthakarn Jutasen, Managing Director, Ford Thailand.
Sandy is honoured to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Pelican, 4F Thailand, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.