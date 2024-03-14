On two wheels: Thai team tops pre-season testing in two categories
More than 80 motorcycle racers from across Asia, representing the Asia Superbike 1,000cc, Supersports 600cc, Asia Production 250cc, and Underbone 150cc categories, competed in the preparatory round of the Asia Road Racing Championship on Wednesday (March 13).
The races are being held this weekend at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province.
The Asia Road Racing Championship 2024 officially kicks off its practice programme tomorrow (March 15) to determine starting positions in qualifying, with the first-round races taking place on the afternoon of Saturday, March 16. The second round of races will continue on Sunday, March 17.
In the pre-race test, the Thai racing team secured pole in the 1,000cc category, with Passawit Thitiwararak recording a lap time of 1 minute 35.223 seconds. He was followed closely by Japanese racer Yuki Kunii and Malaysian racer Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman. Nakarin Atratphuvapat secured the fifth position with a lap time of 1 minute 35.835 seconds, trailing the leader by 0.612 seconds.
In the Supersports 600 cc category after completing three laps, Apiwat Wongthananon led the pack with a lap time of 1 minute 38.996 seconds, securing pole. Behind him were Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Muhammad Helmi Azman from the Malaysian team, taking the second and third positions respectively. Thanat Laoongplio secured the fourth position, while Kiattisak Singhapang came in 10th place.