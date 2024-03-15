B-Girl Shun & B-Boy SNAKE GA win Red Bull BC One Thailand Cypher
At the Thailand instalment of the exhilarating Red Bull BC One Regional Cypher Thailand, B-Girl Shun and B-Boy SNAKE GA stood out from the crowd to win the competition with their unmatched prowess and dance creativity.
Held at the popular HostBKK Arts Center in Bangkok, B-Girl Shun and B-Boy SNAKE GA held their own against 150+ other dancers, all of whom possessed a remarkable level of technique, style, and dedication, to not only captivated the audience but also earned them high praise and recognition among the judges.
26-year-old B-Girl Shun who travelled from Vietnam to compete, triumphed in the B-girl category after an electrifying showdown with B-Girl Zaba, showcasing her unparalleled agility and groundbreaking moves that captivated the audience. Her signature move, a gravity-defying spin combined with an intricate footwork sequence, was a highlight of the competition and underscored her exceptional talent and creativity in the battle.
When asked about their well-deserved win, B-Girl Shun replied: “It’s an unexpected result for me. I’m 21 weeks pregnant now, so I just came to enjoy it and as I registered at the table, I had nothing prepared.” She goes on to say, “I’m really happy and excited because this is the first time Red Bull BC One has come to Southeast Asia. I want to enjoy myself as a dancer and as a B-Girl and will show everyone my style at the Regional Final. And I will do whatever I can for my safety and for my baby to enjoy, share the moment, and make memories.”
In the B-boy bracket, 28-year-old Mike aka B-Boy SNAKE GA of Samutsakorn, Thailand clinched the championship title following an exhilarating final performance against B-Boy T-Flow. The performance was a masterclass in precision and strength, particularly his innovative use of power moves that seamlessly transitioned into fluid, stylistic expressions.
“I'm very happy and excited about winning Red Bull BC One today,” said B-Boy SNAKE GA when reflecting upon his big win. “This is my first time winning. I'm going to practice harder and get my body ready to represent Thailand for the regional final in Indonesia.”
With their win in the Thailand tournament secured, both champions, as well as the first runners-up in both categories, B-Girl Zaba and B-Boy T-Flow, will go on to represent Thailand at the Red Bull BC One Regional Finals, which will be held in Indonesia this 22 March 2024.
The stakes are high, as the winner at the Regional level will earn the prestigious opportunity to be flown to Brazil, where they will compete in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher and face off against the other country champions from around the globe for a chance to be one of the 16 B-Boys and B-Girls on the World Final stage.
The Red Bull BC One Regional Cypher Thailand serves as one of potentially many more dance competitions to come, setting the stage for the country's burgeoning street dance scene. This June, the excitement will continue to build as Thailand hosts its first Red Bull Dance Your Style event.
Unlike traditional dance battles that focus on specific genres, Red Bull Dance Your Style emphasises a wide array of street dance styles, including hip-hop, popping, locking, house, vogueing, and more. The competition is known for being one of the world’s largest open-format street dance competitions, where dancers battle head-to-head and the winner is decided by audience vote, making the event highly interactive and engaging.
The involvement of these Red Bull dance tournaments has been particularly influential in nurturing the local dance scene, motivating a new wave of dancers to go beyond traditional limits and aspire for international acclaim.
“I think they (Breakers) need more events like this, they need to get more support. They need more opportunities to connect within different cities." Red Bull BC One All-Star, B-Boy Ronnie stressed.
B-Girl Logistx also added that the breaking community needs more support, funding, and events like Red Bull BC One.
“A lot of the breakers are so dope, but what I think holds them back in terms of opportunities is just the visibility. So we can have more of that, which people like myself and Ronnie are pitching for. And connecting with others to bring that visibility, and the support here and for them to stay inspired and keep it up, which I know they will,” she emphasised.
