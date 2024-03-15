B-Girl Shun & B-Boy SNAKE GA win Red Bull BC One Thailand Cypher

Held at the popular HostBKK Arts Center in Bangkok, B-Girl Shun and B-Boy SNAKE GA held their own against 150+ other dancers, all of whom possessed a remarkable level of technique, style, and dedication, to not only captivated the audience but also earned them high praise and recognition among the judges.

26-year-old B-Girl Shun who travelled from Vietnam to compete, triumphed in the B-girl category after an electrifying showdown with B-Girl Zaba, showcasing her unparalleled agility and groundbreaking moves that captivated the audience. Her signature move, a gravity-defying spin combined with an intricate footwork sequence, was a highlight of the competition and underscored her exceptional talent and creativity in the battle.

When asked about their well-deserved win, B-Girl Shun replied: “It’s an unexpected result for me. I’m 21 weeks pregnant now, so I just came to enjoy it and as I registered at the table, I had nothing prepared.” She goes on to say, “I’m really happy and excited because this is the first time Red Bull BC One has come to Southeast Asia. I want to enjoy myself as a dancer and as a B-Girl and will show everyone my style at the Regional Final. And I will do whatever I can for my safety and for my baby to enjoy, share the moment, and make memories.”