Some shops, eateries in Silom Edge to remain open until midnight
Many shops and eateries on B1 and G floor of Silom Edge, a mixed-use facility in Bangkok's Silom area, are ready to provide services to visitors until midnight.
The facility, located on the corner of Silom Road near BTS Saladaeng Station and MRT Silom Station, was built by commercial property developer Frasers Property Commercial (Thailand).
"Shops and eateries on those floors include A Ramen, For U Pharma, GUGU Chicken, Shiko Japanese Udon Bar," said the company's executive vice-president for retail business development, Thiranant Kornsritipa.
Frasers Property had invested more than 1.8 billion baht to build a 24- storey mixed-use facility on 50,000 square metres of land under the concept "The New Sandbox Community in central business district (CBD)".
The entire project provides support to entrepreneurs and startups who want to test the market and sell products through retail sandbox platforms, as well as promote a cashless society and support payments for services using cryptocurrency.