Heading to Chiang Mai? Don’t miss these alluring destinations

Doi Inthanon National Park

This park is an absolutely great spot for nature lovers as it offers amazing views of sometimes misty surroundings and luxuriant forests.

Approximately 60 kilometres from Chiang Mai, tourists can reach the park by car or public transport such as songthaews.

Doi Inthanon National Park spans an area of 482 square kilometres. It is located on Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain at 2,565 metres above sea level.

With this height, visitors can expect cold weather throughout the year and easily zero degree Celsius or minus temperatures at the year-end. Tourists can catch the frequent fog and “frost flowers” – “Mae Kha Ning” – early in the morning.

Besides this, travellers can visit several waterfalls in the area, take a peaceful walk along a beautiful nature trail, or go bird watching.

Furthermore, the mountain is a stargazer's paradise, where you can behold the wondrous sight of thousands of stars from the Thai National Observatory.

Entry fees are 30 baht for Thai children and 60 baht for adults, 150 baht for foreign children and 300 baht for adults.

Mon Jam

If you love nature you will love Mon Jam – a mountain tourist hotspot where you can take in a sea of fog.

It is located in Mae Rim district and is part of the Nong Hoi Royal Project. It takes around an hour to drive to Mon Cham.

Meanwhile those who love camping can stay the night at Mon Jam Camping Resort, which provides tents and personal restrooms.

Apart from this, splendid Mon Jam offers a variety of activities: you can try step farming, visit cafes and restaurants and shop for handmade souvenirs.

Night Bazaar

Chiang Mai is rich in markets and includes one for every kind of shopper, including Warorot Market or Tha Pae Walking Street.

The Night Bazaar is located on the east side of the old walled city and stretches approximately 1km on Chang Khlan Road.

Some stores open from 6pm but the the market comes fully alive from 7pm. Stores start packing up for the night at around 10.30pm.

Here shoppers will find an array of fascinating products, from designer goods, clothing and shoes to gadgets, jewellery and local products – many at very low prices.

However, beware: some brand-name designer goods might be fake, so keep this in mind when shopping for these products.

And if your stomach is rumbling, there’s a large scrumptious selection of street food and beverages.

Nimman Road

If you are young at heart or a hip traveller looking for somewhere “Instagrammable”, look no further than Nimman Road.

It is not difficult to reach Nimman in Mueang Chiang Mai district. You can either drive there or hail public transport.

The area is a lively commercial district with several fashionable restaurants and cafes to explore – attractive spots for clicking photos or selfies and posting them on social media.

And if nighttime entertainment is your cup of tea, the road offers different types of music – from dance to chill or for relaxing.

These are but a few simple recommendations from us. Undoubtedly, there are more tourist destinations for you to discover when visiting alluring Chiang Mai this high season.

So get your holiday gear together and head over to this province. You won’t be disappointed. Happy journey!

