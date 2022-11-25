The Ideal Activities for You in Hong Kong, According to Your Zodiac Sign
There are just so many things you can do when you holiday in Hong Kong. Take your pick from the bustling nightlife to mouth-watering dim sum, from artsy neighbourhood in West Kowloon to the down-to-earth vibes in Sai Kung, and from taking a spiritual height up Ngong Ping to souvenir shopping.
Are you feeling lost from the myriad of choices ahead of you? Plan your trip to Hong Kong in accordance with your zodiac sign to enjoy the best of what the city can offer!
ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)
The most energetic sign out of all, Aries would love to take part in lively and action-packed activities when they vacay.
Check out the newly opened Ocean Park Water World for a fun-filled day packed with adrenaline-pumping attractions such as Rainbow Rush, Skyhigh Falls, and Thunder Loop! Alternatively, explore Aberdeen Country Park and pick a scenic hiking trail that best fit your fitness level. Aries would definitely welcome the brief cardio-packed hiking amongst the lush foliage and beautiful nature.
Best Travel Companion: Leo
TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)
Taurus are not going to settle for anything less than amazing while on vacation. They want to be pampered while holidaying and being comfortable is a huge plus for them.
Take your pick and pre-book a pampering luxury spa. Stay in one of Hong Kong’s many luxury hotels and relish in the stunning views of the harbour comfortably from your room. Make sure to dine at Lung King Heen, the first Chinese restaurant in the world to be awarded three Michelin stars. You can even book a helicopter tour around Hong Kong!
Best Travel Companion: Pisces, Cancer
GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)
Geminis are natural explorers who love to check out new spots and experiences. They are the ones who love to engage their brains even while vacationing.
Go for a stroll around Old Town Central, an artsy district with a myriad of heritage buildings, beautiful architecture, and diverse street art. Get your culture fixed at Tai Kwun, Hong Kong’s Centre for Heritage and Arts, which offers the best heritage and arts experiences. Discover local art talents at PMQ where you can join workshops and even make your own dim sum candles!
Best Travel Companion: Sagittarius
CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)
Cancers like to chill, preferring not to jampack every day with bustling activities but instead, enjoying the serenity while visiting new places.
You would definitely enjoy Sai Kung's tranquillity while in Hong Kong. Feast on seafood with your loved ones while you are there, and spend a relaxing day hanging out on beautiful beaches. Explore Hakka culture at Yim Tin Tsai and check out the revitalized saltpans, which were the island’s most prominent industry of the past.
Best Travel Companion: Virgo, Pisces
LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)
A true fire sign, Leos are passionate and driven even on holidays. They love having fun, going to swanky parties, and all the glamour and glitz.
Pull an all-nighter at Central, Hong Kong’s central business district, home to pulsating beats and top-class restaurants. A neighbourhood that never sleeps, take your pick from Lan Kwai Fong, home to more than 100 clubs, or SoHo, the fancier upmarket bar area. Start from the top of the hill and barhop your way down the L-shaped lane for the full experience!
Best Travel Companion: Aries
VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)
Virgos find it hard to unwind even while vacationing, but they relish in being engaged in new information and activities on holidays.
Take a ferry over to Lantau Island, Hong Kong’s largest island, where you can find a variety of impressive activities to engage in. Take Ngong Ping 360 and choose a glass-bottomed gondola to Big Buddha, the tallest seated Buddha in Hong Kong. Wisdom Path, Tung Chung Fort, and Tai O Fishing Village are your must-visits!
Best Travel Companion: Cancer, Gemini
LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)
A true social butterfly, Libras love to people watch and want to interact with new people while they are holidaying.
As an international event hub, Hong Kong hosts a plethora of global events and festivals, from arts to sports, food, culture, and seasonal celebrations. You will love to plan out your Hong Kong trip in advance to make sure you check out exciting events such as the Hong Kong Winterfest, Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, Art Basel, and Clockenflap.
Best Travel Companion: Aquarius
SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)
Scorpios work too hard and rarely know how to take a break. On occasions when they travel, they love taking their partner along to create precious memories together.
Take the newly revamped Peak Tram up to The Peak for that stunning panoramic view of Victoria Harbour. Remember to snap some photos with your partner to eternalize the experience. At the Peak, enjoy a romantic view at the highest 360 viewing terrace in town, lock your love with a love lock, and have fun at the world's first monopoly theme park, Monopoly Dreams.
Best Travel Companion: Cancer, Taurus
SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)
An adventurer, Sagittarius would be thrilled to explore new experiences and want to immerse in the destination’s culture when they travel.
Where else but in Hong Kong to learn more about Cantonese Opera? Go to XiQu Centre and treat yourself to a Cantonese Opera show at its tea theatre. Challenge yourself to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan, and be rewarded with breathtaking views. Round off with a trip to Duen Kee Chinese Restaurant for an authentic dim sum meal where you can pick your own dishes off pushcarts!
Best Travel Companion: Aries, Capricorn
CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)
Capricorns find it hard to just chill without plans even during vacations, and they cherish enriching holidays that keep their minds busy.
A paradise for art lovers, the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) offers various museum options, from experiencing gorgeous modern art at M+ to learning more about culture-rich traditional artifacts at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Plan for a picnic at the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade, backed by the magnificent Hong Kong skyline, during sunset.
Best Travel Companion: Sagittarius
AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)
Adventurous, Aquarius want to do everything, explore everywhere, and have an insatiable curiosity while they vacation.
Take a cycling tour with friends on Hong Kong's longest bike route, a 60km super bike track from Tuen Mun to Ma On Shan. Take a pit stop at Lion Rock Country Park for a phenomenal view of the city at its peak or simply immerse in nature without hiking up. You can also take a breather and learn about Hong Kong’s culture and history at Hong Kong Heritage Museum.
Best Travel Companion: Sagittarius, Aries
PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)
The sensitive Pisces love to be able to do things at their own pace and are happy to go with the flow. Give them the space to have vivid daydreams and they will be the happiest.
Take a boat ride and spend a relaxing day on Cheung Chau Island admiring the historical architecture. Seek out quaint local shops in the backstreets before heading to Tung Wan Beach. Less crowded than beaches on the main island, Tung Wan Beach is a fantastic spot to sit and daydream or go for an invigorating swim. Finish your daytrip with a feast on seafood pair with a refreshing mug of cold beer.
Best Travel Companion: Taurus, Cancer