The Ideal Activities for You in Hong Kong,  According to Your Zodiac Sign

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgos find it hard to unwind even while vacationing, but they relish in being engaged in new information and activities on holidays.

Take a ferry over to Lantau Island, Hong Kong’s largest island, where you can find a variety of impressive activities to engage in. Take Ngong Ping 360 and choose a glass-bottomed gondola to Big Buddha, the tallest seated Buddha in Hong Kong. Wisdom Path, Tung Chung Fort, and Tai O Fishing Village are your must-visits!

Best Travel Companion: Cancer, Gemini

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

A true social butterfly, Libras love to people watch and want to interact with new people while they are holidaying.

As an international event hub, Hong Kong hosts a plethora of global events and festivals, from arts to sports, food, culture, and seasonal celebrations. You will love to plan out your Hong Kong trip in advance to make sure you check out exciting events such as the Hong Kong Winterfest, Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, Art Basel, and Clockenflap.

Best Travel Companion: Aquarius

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpios work too hard and rarely know how to take a break. On occasions when they travel, they love taking their partner along to create precious memories together.

Take the newly revamped Peak Tram up to The Peak for that stunning panoramic view of Victoria Harbour. Remember to snap some photos with your partner to eternalize the experience. At the Peak, enjoy a romantic view at the highest 360 viewing terrace in town, lock your love with a love lock, and have fun at the world's first monopoly theme park, Monopoly Dreams.

Best Travel Companion: Cancer, Taurus

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

An adventurer, Sagittarius would be thrilled to explore new experiences and want to immerse in the destination’s culture when they travel.

Where else but in Hong Kong to learn more about Cantonese Opera? Go to XiQu Centre and treat yourself to a Cantonese Opera show at its tea theatre. Challenge yourself to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan, and be rewarded with breathtaking views. Round off with a trip to Duen Kee Chinese Restaurant for an authentic dim sum meal where you can pick your own dishes off pushcarts!

Best Travel Companion: Aries, Capricorn

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Capricorns find it hard to just chill without plans even during vacations, and they cherish enriching holidays that keep their minds busy.

A paradise for art lovers, the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) offers various museum options, from experiencing gorgeous modern art at M+ to learning more about culture-rich traditional artifacts at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Plan for a picnic at the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade, backed by the magnificent Hong Kong skyline, during sunset.

Best Travel Companion: Sagittarius

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Adventurous, Aquarius want to do everything, explore everywhere, and have an insatiable curiosity while they vacation.

Take a cycling tour with friends on Hong Kong's longest bike route, a 60km super bike track from Tuen Mun to Ma On Shan. Take a pit stop at Lion Rock Country Park for a phenomenal view of the city at its peak or simply immerse in nature without hiking up. You can also take a breather and learn about Hong Kong’s culture and history at Hong Kong Heritage Museum.

Best Travel Companion: Sagittarius, Aries

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

The sensitive Pisces love to be able to do things at their own pace and are happy to go with the flow. Give them the space to have vivid daydreams and they will be the happiest.

Take a boat ride and spend a relaxing day on Cheung Chau Island admiring the historical architecture. Seek out quaint local shops in the backstreets before heading to Tung Wan Beach. Less crowded than beaches on the main island, Tung Wan Beach is a fantastic spot to sit and daydream or go for an invigorating swim. Finish your daytrip with a feast on seafood pair with a refreshing mug of cold beer.

Best Travel Companion: Taurus, Cancer