SUNDAY, December 25, 2022
Massive flock of stilts startles village residents in Ang Thong

SATURDAY, December 24, 2022

A flock of 10,000 black-winged stilts has taken over a field in Ang Thong province’s Pho Thong district, surprising residents of a nearby village.

Residents of the village say they have never seen so many birds before and that the species is new to the district.

The black-winged stilts are a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. They use their long, thin black bills to catch fish and snails.

Local resident Boonlong Taksit said they arrived a few days ago and that evenings are the best time to see them because they begin gathering near the edge of a pond late in the afternoon.

The flock of stilts is drawing tourists to the area, local residents say.

