Hop to it: Top Hong Kong's Luckiest Spots to Visit in the Year of the Rabbit

After all, nowhere blends time-honoured Chinese New Year traditions with modern energy quite like this buzzing metropolis. In honour of the Year of the Rabbit, here are five of Hong Kong’s most fortuitous experiences to fill your year with good luck, health and prosperity.

1. Take Instagrammable Photos with the ‘Lucky Rabbit’

Brought to you by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, a series of dazzling Chinese New Year checkpoints have transformed the harbourfront. For starters, a giant Lucky Rabbit is making its debut on the roof of the Central Pier. Visitors will also discover more hoppin’ displays – each with mesmerising themes, lights, music, and interactive elements – at Admiralty’s Tamar Park, the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade and Tsim Sha Tsui’s Hong Kong Cultural Centre.