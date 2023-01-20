Thong Lor gets a new luxury address: MUU Bangkok
MUU Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of its first property, MUU Bangkok, marking the brand’s debut in the Kingdom.
A play on the Thai word for community and kinship, MUU transforms the luxury hotel experience into something personable, yet constantly evolving around the wants, needs and desires of its guests and the community in which each property exists. A place where suits and pyjamas can share the same space comfortably, each one enjoying moments of happiness, made better through warm, uncompromised service and contemporary design.
Creative dynamism, warmth, thoughtful engagement and unpretentious quality are the pillars of the MUU brand. Each property will stand out in exciting and authentic ways bringing quality to all aspects of service, experience, and design. The central focus is on human interaction and making guests comfortable while taking care of their needs. In essence, making the world a better place for its guests and the community MUU calls home.
“We want to create a sense of community for and with our guests, both through the hotel spaces and through concierge-like recommendations of what’s happening around our property,” says Christian O.H. Zunk, Group General Manager of MUU Hotels, adding that “the idea of constantly innovating and transforming, so that regular guests can always expect to experience something new upon their return, is also key to our brand.”
The 148-room MUU Bangkok, part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World community, sits in the middle of Bangkok's tony neighbourhood of Thong Lor with views of the bustling cityscape. Packed with hip bars, award-winning restaurants, cool cafes and buzzing community hangouts, Thong Lor is where the bold, beautiful, and creative live and thrive.
The adjacent high-end Eight lifestyle mall also adds a sophisticated layer of community spirit to the guest experience. Sitting between Bangkok's main roads of Sukhumvit and Petchaburi gives guests easy access to the airport and the BTS Skytrain system to explore the city's other vibrant neighbourhoods.
Accommodation comprises spacious rooms, suites and residences starting at the 37-sqm Deluxe King and going up to the 180-sqm spectacular Thong Lor Suite, which includes a spacious private terrace. With modern amenities and friendly, personalised service, the contemporary lifestyle-oriented residences ranging from the 52-sqm One Bedroom Residence to the 170-sqm Three Bedroom Residence with Terrace are ideal for extended stays. Each self-contained sanctuary has contemporary design cues accessorised with warm timber floorings, a sumptuous king-sized bed, comfortable sofa seating and marble coffee table, and spacious marble bathrooms stocked with eco-friendly amenities.
Also tapping into the communal vibe are two restaurants and two bars, including a speakeasy,
a high-tech gym and a rooftop swimming pool. Otto Italian Restaurant opens onto the expansive pool terrace, serving classic and modern Italian cuisine paired with an extensive wine list. One level below, La Sala di Otto is an art-deco sanctuary with a choice of plush seating and private alcoves, perfect for a gathering of family or friends to enjoy a modern Italian-style grill experience with crafted organic wines.
With comfortable outdoor seating around the double infinity-edged pool, Slow Bar is ideal for an aperitif or a post-dinner drink with its fine selection of crafted cocktails and fine wines and a delicious menu of classic bar bites. Hidden away on the same level, 008 Bar is a cosy speakeasy bar offering rare whiskies and signature cocktails from the Prohibition era modified for today's palate.
Room rates start from THB 6,000++ per night and include daily breakfast.