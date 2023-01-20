Thong Lor gets a new luxury address: MUU Bangkok

“We want to create a sense of community for and with our guests, both through the hotel spaces and through concierge-like recommendations of what’s happening around our property,” says Christian O.H. Zunk, Group General Manager of MUU Hotels, adding that “the idea of constantly innovating and transforming, so that regular guests can always expect to experience something new upon their return, is also key to our brand.”

The 148-room MUU Bangkok, part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World community, sits in the middle of Bangkok's tony neighbourhood of Thong Lor with views of the bustling cityscape. Packed with hip bars, award-winning restaurants, cool cafes and buzzing community hangouts, Thong Lor is where the bold, beautiful, and creative live and thrive.

The adjacent high-end Eight lifestyle mall also adds a sophisticated layer of community spirit to the guest experience. Sitting between Bangkok's main roads of Sukhumvit and Petchaburi gives guests easy access to the airport and the BTS Skytrain system to explore the city's other vibrant neighbourhoods.