‘Well-cations’ seekers will find new Krabi hotel just the ticket

New-generation tourists look for special health treatments, such as spa services, and good and healthy foods as part of their holiday experience and the owner of the Varana Hotel, who also operates the luxury Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort Hotel, promises that those eight years were spent bringing that desire to reality.

The hotel is spread over 20 rai (32,000 square metres) and while it is on a hill, it is also just 10 metres away from Tubkaak Bay.

Varana opened its first phase in April. Guests can now select sea view rooms, which have become the hotel’s selling point, as well as rooms with views of the mountains, pool and garden.

In its efforts to be as green as possible, the hotel also features furniture built with environmentally friendly materials.

Wipawan Laotanasin, managing director of Varana, said the hotel was designed with a sustainability goal and in the hope of benefitting society through wellness services.

She is confident the Varana offers everything to satisfy tourists who seek a balance of vacation and all-around wellness care and services.

She said it took three years to design the hotel and five more years to build it. All in all, the owner has invested almost one billion baht to build the Varana hotel.

“A hotel business is not a kind of business that we stop after ten years. Our hotel buildings will stay with us for a long time,” Wipawan said.

“When we build something, we must think about the future. Today, too few people think about the future before acting and that leads to a lot of issues. Several products and actions destroy nature because of insufficient thought.

“So, when we planned our second hotel, the first thought that came to our mind was that it must be a hotel with sustainability. Our answer was to offer wellness and sports facilities.”

