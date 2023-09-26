Around 1-in-2 Thais will travel more, internationally only

"Contrary to recent years, we are seeing a stronger intent among Thai travellers to travel internationally only and spend money, even amid inflationary pressures," says Haines. "Additionally, we are seeing accommodation providers play a more pivotal role than ever before. For 77% of local travellers, the accommodation will serve as the destination."

While almost 77% of Thai travellers will be tolerant of accommodation providers having lower standards of service in light of staff shortages, a fundamental finding from SiteMinder's Changing Traveller Report 2023 is that the accommodation sector is perceived to be lagging other industries from a technology standpoint.

Over 60% of locals think the accommodation industry is either average or behind when it comes to technology adoption, while a remarkable 95% agree that their booking experience and stay could be better if accommodation businesses were more tech-savvy.

SiteMinder's research has found that technology use among travellers includes:

AI – more than half of travellers globally, including more than two-thirds of millennials, are either likely or very likely to use AI to generate accommodation recommendations. Thai travellers are even more receptive with 86% likely to use AI to generate accommodation recommendations.

Social media – 70% of travellers globally, including 9-in-10 Generation Zers, say social media influences how they discover their accommodation. In Thailand, social media's influence is even stronger at 25% above the global average, putting Thai travellers second only to Indonesian travellers when it comes to being influenced by social media during the accommodation discovery process.

Booking websites – while 4-in-5 travellers will arrange their accommodation by booking online, 3-in-5 say they have not proceeded with their booking because of a bad experience. Processes that are difficult and websites that don't feel secure are the top two contributors to a bad experience.

"Today's Thai traveller is enduring, extremely digitally-dependent and conscious, with a strong desire to create memories for as long as the privilege of travelling remains available to them. Through our research, we now know that they perceive the accommodation industry as being behind when it comes to technology adoption, and accommodation providers should see this as an invitation to invest in modern commerce technology that allows them to best cater for current customer needs and expectations," says Haines.

SiteMinder's Changing Traveller Report 2023 is available here.



