Bangkok's ‘Library of Love’ continues to win hearts

Why do we recommend this place?

Well, because of its rich history spanning over a century, the lush greenery, and the beautiful neoclassical architecture that make this library truly special. The Neilson Hays Library is not only a testament to preservation but also a vibrant hub of community activity today.

Besides being a library, it hosts various events like product launches, wedding ceremonies and classical music concerts. Every Saturday morning, the Neilson Hays Library opens its doors to children interested in listening to English-language storytelling sessions conducted by volunteers, a tradition that has been passed down since its inception, with the library's original aim being to serve the community.

The history of the Neilson Hays Library can be traced back to the Ladies’ Bazaar Association, which registered on January 25, 1869, and later established The Bangkok Ladies' Library Association, using the proceeds from the association's goods sales. This initiative aimed to cater to the foreign residents of Bangkok. It was a women-led organisation with no more than 12 female committee members, and the first president was Sarah Blachley Bradley, the wife of Dr Dan Beech Bradley.