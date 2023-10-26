Intl MotoGP stars film video to promote Thailand
Dorna Sport on Wednesday led a team of MotoGP stars to Rattanakosin Island in Bangkok to showcase Thailand’s beauty, explore iconic locations, and present Thai cuisine ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP Thailand event.
This world-class motorcycle race competition, known as the “OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023”, is being held from October 27 to 29, 2023, at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.
Dorna Sport, the owner of MotoGP rights, mobilised its team to shoot a promotional video on Thailand, which will be broadcast during the race weekend. The focus was on landmarks in Bangkok, with particular attention to Rattanakosin Island. The shoot began on Ratchadamnoen Road then continued to Mahachai Road, Wat Ratchanatdaram and the only intact metal castle in the world. These are the kinds of sights that foreign tourists aspire to visit at least once in their lifetime.
During filming, the renowned world-class riders including Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli from Yamaha, Joan Mir from Honda, and three Thai riders: Somkiat Chantra from Honda, who competed in the Moto2 category, Kritaphat Koenkham from Moto3 (Yamaha team), and Tushkorn Buasri from the Honda team, explored Rattanakosin Island, taking in the area’s beauty and attractions.
A significant scene took place at the highest level of Wat Ratchanaddaram on Mahachai Road, where Buddha's relics are enshrined, offering a 360-degree panoramic view of Bangkok, an often-overlooked “Unseen” spot. The filming location emphasised another essential landmark in Bangkok, as motorcyclists rode along Ratchadamnoen Road to Sao Chingcha.
Another crucial scene involved the riders stopping off at food stalls selling Pad Thai, where they had fun competing to create the tastiest version of the well-known dish.