Intl MotoGP stars film video to promote Thailand

This world-class motorcycle race competition, known as the “OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023”, is being held from October 27 to 29, 2023, at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

Dorna Sport, the owner of MotoGP rights, mobilised its team to shoot a promotional video on Thailand, which will be broadcast during the race weekend. The focus was on landmarks in Bangkok, with particular attention to Rattanakosin Island. The shoot began on Ratchadamnoen Road then continued to Mahachai Road, Wat Ratchanatdaram and the only intact metal castle in the world. These are the kinds of sights that foreign tourists aspire to visit at least once in their lifetime.