Penang Hill's ancient rainforest holds a vibrant history

Exploring the wonders

Penang Hill received the status as Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 2021. This magnificent hill is every nature lovers’ dream as it is surrounded by the dense foliage of the tropical rainforest.

Ong said that if visitors arrive early enough, they may be rewarded with a beautiful view of the morning sky when the sun rises. “On a good day, you can even see wispy clouds floating in the sky at the lookout points, SkyWalk and SkyDeck.”

He added: “You will spot rare wildlife like the Dusky Leaf monkey, Black Giant squirrel and the Greater Racket-Tailed Drongo (bird) here.”

Besides that, visitors can learn about the evolution of the 130-million-year old hill at the bungalow-turned-gallery, Edgecliff, located within the forest.

Another newly-opened attraction is The Habitat, an ecotourism discovery centre, which offers nature enthusiasts an immersive experience in the wild. These places are accessible on foot from the Upper Station at Penang Hill.

Ong said the hill was once full of strawberries, thanks to its cool weather. However, the strawberries eventually stopped growing because of changes in the weather. But it wasn’t just the rising temperature that became a problem, as the monkeys inhabiting the area were also attracted to the juicy fruits, and started eating them.

Visitors may have also noticed that the hill is teeming with Angsana trees. Ong said, “The deciduous trees are not native to Penang Hill. In fact, they originated from the Andaman.”

“The Angsana trees were planted as a landmark for the British, as well as to act as shelter from the blistering sun,” Ong added. “Captain Francis Light brought back the seeds after discovering its ‘cooling’ benefits during a visit to the Andaman.”

As you stroll on the Angsana tree-lined path, you will come across some old bungalows, which carry the influences of Asian and British architecture, nestled within the biodiverse forest.

“There are 52 bungalows here and one of the few that still stands today is the Bel Retiro. It is regarded as the most prestigious property on the hill.

“The bungalow was built in 1789 and served as an exclusive resort by the British government and prominent figures,” said the local expert.

Today, the building remains out-of-bounds to the public, but visitors can check out the Gate House, a historical entrance-way with a beautiful brick facade. The state government has plans to turn the space into a gallery.

Further into the trail, an impressive remnant of a cannon will come into view. This piece of artillery, however, wasn’t used for warfare, but served as an alarm signal.

The cannon is outside the Sri Aruloli Thirumurugan Hindu temple and Masjid Bukit Bendera. The former is one of the oldest Hindu temples on Penang Island. “The Sri Aruloli temple is restored or redecorated every 12 years. It’s part of the Hindu culture,” Ong said.

The British also left behind their impressive architecture which is visible on the slanting walls.

“They were built slanted on slopes to prevent water from directly hitting the ground as the high water impact may cause soil erosion over time. The ‘skirting’, or uneven design of the walls, is meant to break the momentum of water flowing down from the slope,” he explained.

“This proved to be a remarkable architectural feat, especially after the area was hit by over 300 landslides – caused by a torrential rainfall in 2017. This was when I learned that whatever the British built was built to last as the tunnel and buildings were still intact after the disaster,” he concluded.