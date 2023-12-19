Kissing Cave’s romantic silhouettes captivate tourists in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The “Kissing Mountain Cave”, nestled in the national park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, offers a unique spectacle. As the sun sets, tourists can witness the rocks transform into a dark silhouette, creating the illusion of two people locked in a tender kiss.

To reach this spot, tourists can follow these coordinates: https://maps.app.goo.gl/G99tyoDoEp3AjHKK8

