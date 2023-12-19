Kissing Cave’s romantic silhouettes captivate tourists in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Embark on an enchanting boat ride through the gorges of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, where nature unveils a captivating sight of rocks resembling a kissing couple during sunset.
The “Kissing Mountain Cave”, nestled in the national park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, offers a unique spectacle. As the sun sets, tourists can witness the rocks transform into a dark silhouette, creating the illusion of two people locked in a tender kiss.
To reach this spot, tourists can follow these coordinates: https://maps.app.goo.gl/G99tyoDoEp3AjHKK8
Fees to this natural splendour are:
• Thai nationals: Adults 40 baht, children 20 baht
• Foreigners: Adults 200 baht, children 100 baht
• Boat fees: 600 baht per boat (up to four people)
The round-trip journey takes approximately two hours, with services available from 7 am to 6.30 am.
Call (032) 821 568 or (098) 696 9493 for more information.
Tourists are reminded to:
• Wear life jackets at all times during boat rides
• Comply with rules and regulations as per the 2019 National Parks Act
• Observe the ban on feeding animals, bringing pets to the park and destroying the environment.