WEDNESDAY, December 20, 2023
nationthailand

Kissing Cave’s romantic silhouettes captivate tourists in Prachuap Khiri Khan

TUESDAY, December 19, 2023

Embark on an enchanting boat ride through the gorges of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, where nature unveils a captivating sight of rocks resembling a kissing couple during sunset.

The “Kissing Mountain Cave”, nestled in the national park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, offers a unique spectacle. As the sun sets, tourists can witness the rocks transform into a dark silhouette, creating the illusion of two people locked in a tender kiss.

To reach this spot, tourists can follow these coordinates: https://maps.app.goo.gl/G99tyoDoEp3AjHKK8
 

Fees to this natural splendour are:

• Thai nationals: Adults 40 baht, children 20 baht

• Foreigners: Adults 200 baht, children 100 baht

• Boat fees: 600 baht per boat (up to four people)

The round-trip journey takes approximately two hours, with services available from 7 am to 6.30 am.

Call (032) 821 568 or (098) 696 9493 for more information.
 

Tourists are reminded to:

• Wear life jackets at all times during boat rides

• Comply with rules and regulations as per the 2019 National Parks Act

• Observe the ban on feeding animals, bringing pets to the park and destroying the environment.

Prachuap Khiri Khan
