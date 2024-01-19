Spaceship-themed train package: Explore South Korean space research center.

Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., offers the chance to catch a glimpse of the country’s space industry and explore local tourism.

According to Korail Travel on Wednesday, the “Space Science Train” (unofficial translation), a spaceship-themed train launched in 2023, is a two-day travel package featuring a visit to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, as well as trips to popular tourist destinations and traditional markets in the south of the peninsula.

The train departs from Yongsan Station in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, and will make stopovers at Gwangmyeong Station in Gyeonggi Province; at Seodaejeon Station, Gyeryeong Station and Nonsan Station in South Chungcheong Province; at Iksan Station in North Jeolla Province; and Suncheon Station in South Jeolla Province.