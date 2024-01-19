Spaceship-themed train package: Explore South Korean space research center.
Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., offers the chance to catch a glimpse of the country’s space industry and explore local tourism.
According to Korail Travel on Wednesday, the “Space Science Train” (unofficial translation), a spaceship-themed train launched in 2023, is a two-day travel package featuring a visit to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, as well as trips to popular tourist destinations and traditional markets in the south of the peninsula.
The train departs from Yongsan Station in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, and will make stopovers at Gwangmyeong Station in Gyeonggi Province; at Seodaejeon Station, Gyeryeong Station and Nonsan Station in South Chungcheong Province; at Iksan Station in North Jeolla Province; and Suncheon Station in South Jeolla Province.
Visitors will be able to visit different areas of the KARI and take in the beautiful seascape of Nokdong Fishing Port in the southern county of Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on the first day of the package tour.
At the KARI, participants will get a chance to see the launching pad, control building and parts of a projectile, as well as listen to space-themed commentaries from experts.
The second day of the package begins with a forest healing program on Paryeongsan, a mountain renowned for its stunning forests and beautiful ridges.
Travellers then move to Yi Sun-sin Square to explore the southern port city of Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, a beloved tourist spot popular among holidaymakers for its various attractions, including unique seafood restaurants, a night market, an ocean rail bike, a cable car and more.
After exploring Odongdo Island, an island off Yeosu that is filled with bamboo trees and camellia flowers, participants will board the train back to Yongsan Station in Seoul.
The two-day Space Science Train program costs 239,000 won ($178.36) and 219,000 won for adults and children, respectively, and includes accommodation and meals.
Student participants will receive a 10,000-won gift card for the traditional markets and an honorary certificate of completion.
Meanwhile, those joining the January trip will be able to stay at the Sun Valley Resort in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.
Those travelling in February will stay at the Marianne and Margaret Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.
Reservations for the trips on Jan. 26 and Feb. 16 can be made at Korail Tourism Development’s official website, www.korailtravel.com, or by calling 1544-7755.
Lee Si-jin
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network