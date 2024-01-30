Ratchaburi rolls out its charms to welcome love birds on Valentine’s Day
Ratchaburi, one of Thailand’s secondary cities, located in central Thailand, is famous for its large ceramic jars featuring fierce depictions of dragons.
The province can be described succinctly as simple and yet quite charming. Blessed with a beautiful landscape, the province has been chosen by Peninsula Bangkok as the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.
Say goodbye to the traditional way of celebration and get on an adventure of privacy, intimacy and luxury; a perfect combination for this year's Valentine's Day.
Get enchanted on a romantic Valentine’s glamping journey from Bangkok on a luxury Airstream from LuxRV Thailand, while being drawn exclusively by chauffeured BMW X7. Along the almost two hours trip, couples intentionally serve each other the hotel’s treats and drinks before arriving at the “Land of Us Camp”, a glamping site in Ratchaburi, for an overnight sojourn.
Prepare to be charmed by this secondary city, get dazzled stargazing at night with personal chef Richard’s special “Love Along the Mae Khlong” menu that includes Hokkaido scallop crudo, grilled duck breast and foie gras, smoked Mae Khlong River fish cake, and a decadent baked Alaska.
The special Valentine's Day does not always end after midnight like Cinderella rushing back to reality. The magical romantic journey continues the next day on Khao Krajom where couples will enjoy a picnic champagne breakfast, gazing over sweeping mist-wreathed valleys, surrounded with one of the most splendid views of a mountaintop on the border of Thailand and Myanmar.
A final outing to a lively local market will complete their adventure, before they return to The Peninsula Bangkok, where they will have the option to check in for a night of supreme comfort in a panoramic Chao Phraya River View Terrace Suite.
Love is sharing
Participating couples in the Valentine's Glamping Getaway will also help support the local communities where their adventure takes place, under the Rak Khao Krajom Club, established by the residents of Ratchaburi to preserve the province’s special wildlife habitats.
Cupid has offered this wonderful journey for two couples only (one couple per trip) and they must choose either between February 14-16 or February 16-18, 2024.
For more information, call The Peninsula Bangkok 02- 020-2888.