Ratchaburi rolls out its charms to welcome love birds on Valentine’s Day

Get enchanted on a romantic Valentine’s glamping journey from Bangkok on a luxury Airstream from LuxRV Thailand, while being drawn exclusively by chauffeured BMW X7. Along the almost two hours trip, couples intentionally serve each other the hotel’s treats and drinks before arriving at the “Land of Us Camp”, a glamping site in Ratchaburi, for an overnight sojourn.

Prepare to be charmed by this secondary city, get dazzled stargazing at night with personal chef Richard’s special “Love Along the Mae Khlong” menu that includes Hokkaido scallop crudo, grilled duck breast and foie gras, smoked Mae Khlong River fish cake, and a decadent baked Alaska.

The special Valentine's Day does not always end after midnight like Cinderella rushing back to reality. The magical romantic journey continues the next day on Khao Krajom where couples will enjoy a picnic champagne breakfast, gazing over sweeping mist-wreathed valleys, surrounded with one of the most splendid views of a mountaintop on the border of Thailand and Myanmar.

A final outing to a lively local market will complete their adventure, before they return to The Peninsula Bangkok, where they will have the option to check in for a night of supreme comfort in a panoramic Chao Phraya River View Terrace Suite.