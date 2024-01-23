Ram temple consecration indicative of growing majoritarianism in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday opened a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The prime minister, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, performed rituals of ‘pran-pratishtha’ for the idol of Ram Lalla.

He said the inauguration of the Ram temple was the dawn of a new era for India. He also apologised to Lord Ram for the delay in building the temple.

Reacting to the development, Pakistan said the consecration ceremony of the temple on the site where once stood a 16th century mosque is “indicative of growing majoritarianism in India”.

“Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque,” a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.