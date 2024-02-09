Renovated Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel embraces iconic Lanna influence
Chiang Mai is always among Thailand’s top destinations for visitors. Once the capital of the Lanna Kingdom, the province is largely influenced by the unique Lanna culture and charms, encompassing art, design, architecture and delicacies.
Despite the passage of time, this Thai city still carries the scent of Lanna culture and amongst them are: Jiang money, elephant statues, and "Thong Kwao" or bastard teak flower patterns.
All these have been introduced by the newly renovated Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel, which is inspired by the golden Lanna age in welcoming guests:
▪︎ Jiang money is a horseshoe-like currency used in the period, believed to bring prosperity
▪︎ An elephant statue carrying a treasure chest. The elephant is Thailand’s national animal and is believed to bring abundance and wealth.
▪︎ Thong Kwao, a flower symbolising Chiang Mai province.
From the hotel you can get a glimpse of the imposing Doi Suthep Mountain in the distance, one of the most visited and must-visit landmarks of Chiang Mai. You can catch a view of the bewitching sunset, watch the rays slowly leave the mountain, to be slowly replaced by the shadows of the night while you sip refreshing drinks at the hotel's pool area. As you relax, this could be your moment for self-reflection.
Experience the range of Lanna delicacies and indulge in the authentic earthy flavour at The Ping Cuisine and Bar. Khantoke is recommended for a first time Northern food experience. The dish consists of a typical northern Thai diet. A small bite of pork snack and northern Thai green chilli dip make a good combination of crispy and spicy. "Sai Oua," or northern Thai sausage, is quite a mouthful and carries a spicy taste different from the original in Western countries.
Mouthwatering Italian recipes like penne-sauteed Italian sausage and porcini mushroom are also recommended at Favola, a hidden gourmandise gem of Chiang Mai featured in the Michelin Guide.
Situated near the province’s old town, a short stroll from the hotel gives access to ancient temples and historical sites, such as Tha Phae Gate, Wat Upakhut and Wat Buppharam.
Shopping for street foods and/or souvenirs at night bazaars is just a few steps away. More stalls sprout at night with alluring items that dazzle, bringing a buzz to the evening atmosphere.
“Hotels in Chiang Mai provide the province’s story in their views, but we have our own story to give an extraordinary experience to our guests,” said the hotel’s director of marketing communications, Sasima Udomsilpa.