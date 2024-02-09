Renovated Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel embraces iconic Lanna influence

Despite the passage of time, this Thai city still carries the scent of Lanna culture and amongst them are: Jiang money, elephant statues, and "Thong Kwao" or bastard teak flower patterns.

All these have been introduced by the newly renovated Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel, which is inspired by the golden Lanna age in welcoming guests:

▪︎ Jiang money is a horseshoe-like currency used in the period, believed to bring prosperity

▪︎ An elephant statue carrying a treasure chest. The elephant is Thailand’s national animal and is believed to bring abundance and wealth.

▪︎ Thong Kwao, a flower symbolising Chiang Mai province.