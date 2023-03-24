Campaign by VGI and Sour Bangkok wins award at Festival of Media

Of late, Thailand has faced the problem of fraudulent call centres that have preyed on victims through phone scams. This led to the idea behind “Whoscall: The Safety Stations” campaign, which aims to warn the Thai people and raise public awareness to raise public awareness about scammers through fun and easy to understand and memorable content on the BTS SkyTrain’s transit advertisement platform to reach a wide number of audiences.

Using customization techniques, the campaign cleverly curated BTS’s SkyTrain announcements with tailored messages directed at different target groups according to the station and time of day, for example, “National Stadium Station, the Whole Nation Will be Safe from Call Center Gangs” or “Nana Station, Brothers, Aunts and Uncles, Let’s Be Aware of Scammers.”

See a full clip of “Whoscall: The Safety Stations” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3VUfjzadrU.

The “Best Use of Audio” award from Asia-Pacific's renowned accolade is a testament to the creativity and capability of Thai advertisers in creating internationally-recognised Impact Awareness campaigns. As Thailand’s top provider of Out-of-Home advertising solutions, VGI strives to steadfastly develop new innovative products and communication platforms to support boundless creativity, as well as champion the Thai media and advertising agency to the world stage.