The Unfolding Bangkok campaign succeeded with an estimated 280 million baht

The event is set to attract tourists from around the world to visit and explore “Bangkok,” a metropolis full of the charm of diversity, and encourage Thai people to realize the importance of space and valuable buildings that have currently been unused or closed down. At the same time, it also gives everyone the opportunity to participate and be part of the aesthetics of the city, which will lead to alternative ways of driving the nation’s economy.

It is estimated that the event has attracted over 500,000 visitors and contributed more than 280 million baht to the economy. It may have a favorable effect on the economy and tourism by showcasing Bangkok's aesthetic perspective and securing "Bangkok" as the City of Design within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).