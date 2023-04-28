The Unfolding Bangkok campaign succeeded with an estimated 280 million baht
UNFOLDING BANGKOK is an initiative by the government to drive the economy of the nation and to provide new experiences to Bangkok by identifying certain spaces that are valuable after Thailand had to close to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.
Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), network partners of designers, and surrounding communities to reflect the new ideas and possibilities of Bangkok through the creative works, including lighting installations that portray the beauty of the architecture, art installations that are placed on the public spaces in the middle of the city, as well as other forms of creative activities for everyone to participate in.
UNFOLDING BANGKOK consists of three themes which was held from November 2022 - September 2023 in 10 areas across Bangkok.
- Hidden Temple, a secret temple tour (Nov - Dec 22)
- Living Old Building, a retrospective of historical buildings (Feb - Apr 23)
- Greeting Benjakitti, a visit to the forest park in the middle of the city (Mar - Sep 23)
The event is set to attract tourists from around the world to visit and explore “Bangkok,” a metropolis full of the charm of diversity, and encourage Thai people to realize the importance of space and valuable buildings that have currently been unused or closed down. At the same time, it also gives everyone the opportunity to participate and be part of the aesthetics of the city, which will lead to alternative ways of driving the nation’s economy.
It is estimated that the event has attracted over 500,000 visitors and contributed more than 280 million baht to the economy. It may have a favorable effect on the economy and tourism by showcasing Bangkok's aesthetic perspective and securing "Bangkok" as the City of Design within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).