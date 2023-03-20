‘Unfolding Bangkok’ illuminates city’s hidden beauty at Hua Lamphong and Benchakitti

“Unfolding Bangkok: Living Old Building Hua Lamphong” was launched on Sunday by Deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon at Hua Lamphong in Pathum Wan district.

Lending a creative hand to make the event possible are the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Sanon thanked the CEA for helping to organise the event and the State Railway of Thailand for allowing the city to use the venue.

“Bangkok boasts many beautiful and interesting buildings with historical and architectural importance. We can use them to attract visitors by presenting these buildings in a creative way to show aspects apart from their normal use,” he said. “This way, we can not only attract tourists, but also capture the attention of the young generation who are interested in creative arts.”

The activity is part of the city’s Unfolding Bangkok campaign to boost tourism in the metropolis using creative activities.

‘Unfolding Bangkok: Living Old Building Hua Lamphong’ will run until September 30, featuring projection mapping on the building to highlight its heritage architecture as well as background music to tell the station’s story beginning from the World War II era.

The Unfolding Bangkok campaign also features a parallel event titled “Greeting Benjakitti”, running simultaneously at Benchakitti Forest Park in Khlong Toei district. This event features an outdoor art installation and workshop sessions on performing art to boost physical fitness and improve mental health.

For more information, visit https://www.cea.or.th/th/single-project/Unfolding-Bangkok and www.facebook.com/CreativeEconomyAgency



