Monsoon puts Thailand on alert for heavy rain

In the Central region, thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures are forecast to range from lows of 24-27 degrees Celsius to highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The East is forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are expected to range from 24-28 degrees Celsius to highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres and rise above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

On the South’s east coast, thunderstorms are forecast across 40% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Minimum temperatures are expected at 24-26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are forecast at 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves are forecast at about 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

On the South’s west coast, thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket. Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius to highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds are expected at 20-35 kilometres per hour, with waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thunderstorms. From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1-2 metres and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The upper Andaman Sea is expected to see moderate waves of about 2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to see waves of 1-2 metres. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves may rise above 2 metres.

The department advised all vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas hit by thunderstorms.