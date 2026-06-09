Monsoon puts Thailand on alert for heavy rain

Thailand is forecast to see heavier rain over the next 24 hours as a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, the country and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell remains over upper Vietnam.
The Thai Meteorological Department said isolated heavy rain was expected in the North, upper Northeast, East and the South’s west coast. People in these areas have been advised to prepare for heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to experience thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with minimum temperatures of 25-28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 34-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected at 10-25 kilometres per hour.
In the North, thunderstorms are forecast for 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Nan and Tak. Temperatures are expected to range from 23-27 degrees Celsius to highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
The upper Northeast is forecast to see thunderstorms across 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom. Minimum temperatures are expected at 24-26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are forecast at 33-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected at 10-20 kilometres per hour.
In the Central region, thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures are forecast to range from lows of 24-27 degrees Celsius to highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
The East is forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are expected to range from 24-28 degrees Celsius to highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres and rise above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
On the South’s east coast, thunderstorms are forecast across 40% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Minimum temperatures are expected at 24-26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are forecast at 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves are forecast at about 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
On the South’s west coast, thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket. Temperatures are expected to range from lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius to highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.
From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds are expected at 20-35 kilometres per hour, with waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thunderstorms. From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1-2 metres and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
The upper Andaman Sea is expected to see moderate waves of about 2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to see waves of 1-2 metres. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves may rise above 2 metres.
The department advised all vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas hit by thunderstorms.