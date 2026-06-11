Diesel prices fall by up to 1 baht across Thailand

Diesel prices in Thailand were cut by 50 satang to 1 baht per litre on Thursday, June 11, after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Plc announced a new round of price adjustments.

The reduction applies only to diesel products.

Regular diesel prices were lowered by 50 satang per litre, while premium diesel prices were cut by 1 baht per litre.

Petrol and gasohol prices were left unchanged.

The latest retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

For petrol products, regular petrol is priced at 52.69 baht per litre. OR’s Super Power Gasohol 95 is 50.99 baht per litre, while Bangchak’s Gasohol 98+ is 53.44 baht per litre.

Gasohol 95 remains at 43.10 baht per litre, Gasohol 91 at 42.73 baht, E20 at 38.10 baht and E85 at 34.04 baht per litre.

For diesel products, OR’s Super Power Diesel is priced at 56.25 baht per litre, regular diesel at 40.80 baht and diesel B20 at 35.80 baht per litre.

Bangchak’s Hi Premium Diesel Plus is also priced at 56.25 baht per litre, with Hi Diesel S at 40.80 baht and diesel B20 at 35.80 baht per litre.

The revised diesel prices took effect on June 11, while other fuel categories remain at their previous levels.

Thansettakij