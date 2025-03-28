Myanmar Declares Emergency After Devastating Quake; International Aid Sought

Military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun confirmed the request, citing the significant number of dead and injured. However, the junta has yet to provide a comprehensive tally of casualties across the six impacted cities.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the SAC, was reported by AFP news agency to have visited a hospital in Naypyidaw to assess the situation and visit those injured in the quake.

The hospital itself suffered damage, forcing medical personnel to treat patients outdoors.

