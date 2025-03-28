Myanmar Declares Emergency After Devastating Quake; International Aid Sought

Myanmar's military junta, the State Administration Council (SAC), has declared a state of emergency in six major cities following a powerful earthquake on Friday's afternoon.
The affected areas include Sagaing, Bago, Mandalay, Shan (East), Magway, and the capital, Naypyidaw.
The earthquake, which caused widespread damage and numerous casualties, has prompted the SAC to appeal for international humanitarian assistance.
Military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun confirmed the request, citing the significant number of dead and injured. However, the junta has yet to provide a comprehensive tally of casualties across the six impacted cities.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the SAC, was reported by AFP news agency to have visited a hospital in Naypyidaw to assess the situation and visit those injured in the quake.
The hospital itself suffered damage, forcing medical personnel to treat patients outdoors.
The extent of the damage and the full impact of the earthquake remain unclear, as the military government continues to assess the situation.
The appeal for international aid underscores the severity of the disaster and the strain on Myanmar's already fragile infrastructure.
Photo Credit : DVB English