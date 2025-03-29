Thailand to Deploy Military Aid to Myanmar After Earthquake

Thailand is set to deploy military personnel and resources to assist Myanmar in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, it has been announced.
Deputy Minister of Defence, Gen Nattapol Nakpanich, revealed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has directed the Ministry of Defence to organise immediate aid.
Tomorrow, March 30th, a team comprising 49 personnel from the Royal Thai Armed Forces will be dispatched to Myanmar.
This contingent will include search and rescue specialists, medical personnel, and essential medical supplies. They will be transported via a Royal Thai Air Force C-130 aircraft.
The initial deployment aims to provide immediate relief and to conduct an assessment of the Myanmar government's specific needs.
This assessment will then be reported back to the Thai government, enabling them to authorise further assistance as required.
"We are committed to providing swift and effective aid to our neighbours in Myanmar," Gen Nattapol stated. "Our teams are prepared to offer assistance in both search and rescue operations and medical support."
According to the latest figures, the death toll from Myanmar's powerful earthquake has surpassed 1,000, with more than 2,300 people injured. International aid began to arrive, with China and India sending blankets and food for survivors, as well as rescue teams outfitted with drones and other equipment to assist with the search effort.