Thailand to Deploy Military Aid to Myanmar After Earthquake

Thailand is set to deploy military personnel and resources to assist Myanmar in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, it has been announced.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Gen Nattapol Nakpanich, revealed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has directed the Ministry of Defence to organise immediate aid.

Tomorrow, March 30th, a team comprising 49 personnel from the Royal Thai Armed Forces will be dispatched to Myanmar.

This contingent will include search and rescue specialists, medical personnel, and essential medical supplies. They will be transported via a Royal Thai Air Force C-130 aircraft.

