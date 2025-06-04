Thai Artillery Conducts Border Readiness Drills

Thailand's Artillery Division recently undertook a comprehensive combat readiness inspection, specifically in preparation for potential developments along the Thai-Cambodian border.
On 3rd June 2025, Maj Gen Worakarn Hoontarakul, Commander of the Artillery Division, personally oversaw the inspection of the 713th Artillery Battalion, 71st Artillery Regiment, and the 722nd Artillery Battalion, 72nd Artillery Regiment.
The exercise was designed to rigorously test their operational readiness to execute the Royal Thai Army's contingency plans.
The inspection, conducted at the Artillery Division's base in Lopburi Province, meticulously assessed the preparedness of military personnel, vehicles, key military equipment, as well as both personal and unit-assigned weaponry.
The Artillery Division affirmed its complete readiness to implement any contingency plans as directed by the Royal Thai Army, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.