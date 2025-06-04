Thai Artillery Conducts Border Readiness Drills

Thailand's Artillery Division recently undertook a comprehensive combat readiness inspection, specifically in preparation for potential developments along the Thai-Cambodian border.

On 3rd June 2025, Maj Gen Worakarn Hoontarakul, Commander of the Artillery Division, personally oversaw the inspection of the 713th Artillery Battalion, 71st Artillery Regiment, and the 722nd Artillery Battalion, 72nd Artillery Regiment.

The exercise was designed to rigorously test their operational readiness to execute the Royal Thai Army's contingency plans.

