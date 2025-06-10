77 parties register for Myanmar 2025 polls, 56 approved so far

With general elections scheduled for December this year, the UEC had previously announced on April 8 that all applications to establish or re-register political parties must be submitted by May 9. This was to allow enough time for political parties to prepare for election-related activities and campaign efforts.

Between the announcement and the May 9 deadline, 77 parties submitted applications. Among them, 27 parties applied under Article 3 of the Political Parties Registration Law (to establish new parties), while 50 parties applied under Article 25 (for continuation or re-registration), the UEC stated.

The UEC is currently reviewing the remaining applications to determine eligibility for party formation.

Although 56 parties have been officially registered so far, only 54 are currently recognised due to the cancellation of registration for the Shan State Kokang Democratic Party (on November 20, 2023) and the Mro Ethnic Party (on November 22, 2023).