The Billion-Baht Casino Empire: How Thai-Cambodia Border Tensions Expose Hidden Networks of Power

Recent border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have inadvertently exposed a sprawling network of influential figures who have built a multi-billion baht casino empire along the frontier, according to explosive new research from the Centre for Gambling Problem Studies.

The territorial dispute, which erupted into clashes at Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani province and led to reduced border crossing hours from 7 June, has disrupted what investigators describe as a "massive profit network" hidden behind the Thai-Cambodia frontier.

The Koh Kong Kingdom

At the heart of this investigation lies the Koh Kong Resort casino, located just 800 metres from Thailand's permanent Khlong Yai border crossing in Trat province. The operation is owned by "Oknha Ly Yong Phat," known in Thailand as "Pad Suphapa" or "Sia Pad," a Cambodian senator and businessman of Chinese-Thai descent.

Sia Pad controls tens of thousands of rai through his LYP Group, one of Cambodia's largest corporations under the Li So company umbrella.

Beyond casinos and hotels, his business empire encompasses industrial estates, fruit centres, commercial buildings, private roads, and river bridges.

Most significantly, the research identifies Sia Pad's connection to former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, described as his "elder brother" and political patron.

This relationship reportedly began when Sia Pad supported Hun Sen's political campaigns in Koh Kong province, leading to electoral victory and Sia Pad's subsequent appointment to Cambodia's highest royal title of "Oknha."

