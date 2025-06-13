Cambodia closes Ban Laem border checkpoint in Chanthaburi, halting cross-border trade and causing chaos for workers

The closure, carried out without prior notice, has severely disrupted cross-border trade, leaving freight trucks stranded and causing confusion among business operators and Cambodian workers.

The incident occurred in the morning of June 13 at the Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province. Cambodian officials abruptly closed the border gate without informing Thai authorities, leading to chaos at the checkpoint. Business operators and workers were left confused, as they could not proceed as usual.

The unexpected closure has had a significant impact on cross-border trade. Numerous freight trucks were stuck at the checkpoint, unable to travel in or out as normal. This has effectively halted border trade at the Ban Laem checkpoint. Many business operators expressed concerns over the potential damage to perishable goods and delays in meeting delivery deadlines.