Submission of four border disputes to escalate Thai-Cambodian tensions

The other three temples under dispute are located in the Phanom Dong Rak mountain range, Surin province, with Ta Moan Thom being the largest temple in the group. The temple is believed to have been built around the 16th century and was once an important religious site during the Angkor period.

This temple features ancient Khmer architectural elements and is only a few hundred metres from the Cambodian border. It has been a focal point of previous disputes, yet there has been no clear agreement on the border demarcation between the two countries.

Ta Moan Tauch Temple, meanwhile, is located approximately 750 metres northwest of Ta Moan Thom. It is a square-shaped building constructed with laterite and sandstone, believed to have been a hospital or healing place during the Angkor period.

The temple is part of the Angkor-era heritage site network, holding significant historical and cultural value shared between Thailand and Cambodia.

Ta Krabei Temple is located about 12 kilometres from the other two temples. This four-faced temple, built with laterite, faces east and is believed to have been constructed towards the end of the Angkor period.

It stands near a cliff over 10 metres high, giving the surrounding area strategic importance for national defence and border surveillance.

Cambodia’s decision not to participate in the upcoming JBC meeting and instead pursue legal channels through international law marks a significant turning point. This shift may cause diplomatic, border security, and bilateral relationship challenges, especially at a time when the world faces geopolitical uncertainties from multiple directions.

Meanwhile, Thailand remains committed to peaceful negotiations under the framework of the 2000 MOU, signed by both countries, to maintain peace along the border and foster good relations between their people.

However, any violations must be met with appropriate responses in accordance with international standards to prevent further clashes that could escalate beyond control.