Cambodian PM says government ready for mass return of migrant workers from Thailand

In a statement released through official social media channels on June 14, the prime minister said that relevant ministries, security forces, and local administrations in provinces bordering Thailand have been instructed to coordinate safety measures, temporary shelters, and assistance for returning workers.
“If a large-scale return of Cambodian workers from Thailand occurs—regardless of the reason—the Royal Government of Cambodia has already prepared all necessary measures to manage the situation,” Hun Manet stated.
Authorities in the seven border provinces have been assigned to work closely with border protection forces to ensure smooth cross-border travel, while temporary shelters, food supplies, and basic necessities have been stockpiled near key checkpoints. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, in coordination with Phnom Penh Municipality, have prepared transportation to facilitate the return of workers to their home provinces.
On employment, Hun Manet said the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training is ready to assist returnees in finding domestic employment. More than 70,000 vacancies remain in various industries across the country.
To alleviate the financial burden on affected workers, the Ministry of Economy and Finance is working with related agencies to develop a comprehensive social and economic aid package covering basic needs and income security.
The prime minister also urged the Association of Banks in Cambodia and the Microfinance Institutions Association to consider debt relief options for returning workers.
“I urge both associations to explore measures to ease the debt burden of our compatriots returning from Thailand—particularly those with existing loans—whether by deferring repayments or restructuring their debts temporarily,” Hun Manet said.
He concluded by highlighting the cultural value of national unity during times of crisis: “When the country and our people face hardship, solidarity and mutual support have always been Cambodia’s greatest strength.”
The statement comes amid rising public concern and online speculation over the safety and legal status of Cambodian workers in Thailand, following reports of political tensions and possible deportations. While Thai authorities have not issued any official expulsion orders, the statement reflects Cambodia’s proactive stance and readiness.
According to the Cambodian Ministry of Labour, over 1 million Cambodian nationals are currently working in Thailand, primarily in agriculture, construction, and services.