Cambodian PM says government ready for mass return of migrant workers from Thailand

In a statement released through official social media channels on June 14, the prime minister said that relevant ministries, security forces, and local administrations in provinces bordering Thailand have been instructed to coordinate safety measures, temporary shelters, and assistance for returning workers.

“If a large-scale return of Cambodian workers from Thailand occurs—regardless of the reason—the Royal Government of Cambodia has already prepared all necessary measures to manage the situation,” Hun Manet stated.

Authorities in the seven border provinces have been assigned to work closely with border protection forces to ensure smooth cross-border travel, while temporary shelters, food supplies, and basic necessities have been stockpiled near key checkpoints. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, in coordination with Phnom Penh Municipality, have prepared transportation to facilitate the return of workers to their home provinces.

On employment, Hun Manet said the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training is ready to assist returnees in finding domestic employment. More than 70,000 vacancies remain in various industries across the country.