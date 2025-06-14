Thai-Cambodian JBC talks ongoing; Thailand reiterates rejection of ICJ jurisdiction

On June 14, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided an update on the ongoing Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting.

He stated that the Thai delegation, led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, arrived in Phnom Penh and has been reporting progress to the ministry.

The meeting began in the morning with a bilateral discussion in a smaller group, followed by the full JBC plenary session. Topics under discussion include technical matters within the JBC's mandate, such as the use of terrain survey technologies. The meeting is still in progress and is expected to continue through tomorrow (June 15).

Nikorndej said the atmosphere of the talks has been constructive, with both sides engaging in open and positive dialogue. Thailand hopes the meeting will help de-escalate tensions and lead to a long-term resolution.