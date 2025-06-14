Thai-Cambodian JBC talks ongoing; Thailand reiterates rejection of ICJ jurisdiction

On June 14, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided an update on the ongoing Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting.
He stated that the Thai delegation, led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, arrived in Phnom Penh and has been reporting progress to the ministry.
The meeting began in the morning with a bilateral discussion in a smaller group, followed by the full JBC plenary session. Topics under discussion include technical matters within the JBC's mandate, such as the use of terrain survey technologies. The meeting is still in progress and is expected to continue through tomorrow (June 15).
Nikorndej said the atmosphere of the talks has been constructive, with both sides engaging in open and positive dialogue. Thailand hopes the meeting will help de-escalate tensions and lead to a long-term resolution.
Regarding Cambodia's intention to refer the four disputed border areas to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Nikorndej reiterated that Thailand does not accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction, in line with the long-standing position of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. He stressed that Thailand prefers to resolve the issue through existing bilateral mechanisms, including JBC and diplomatic channels, which are effective and appropriate.
He added that this approach aligns with international legal norms and United Nations principles for peaceful dispute resolution. The JBC and other mechanisms have already produced tangible results, such as the construction of the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge (Ban Nong Ian–Stung Bot), showcasing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.
On questions about whether the four disputed points or the alleged violation of the 2000 MOU at Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani were discussed, Nikorndej said talks are still ongoing and he currently has no details to disclose.
Regarding leaked chat messages alleging that Prasas had accepted Cambodia’s use of a 1:200,000-scale map, Nikorndej said he had only heard rumours but had not verified the facts. He affirmed he is monitoring the meeting but has no further details at this time. Any updates will be shared when available.