Army dismisses fake news of Cambodian troops blocking Thai road

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvari on Sunday dismissed a claim by a Facebook page that fully armed Cambodian troops had blocked a Thai border road near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani.

Winthai said there was no such incident involving Cambodian troops crossing the border to obstruct the road leading to the Emerald Triangle, as alleged by the Facebook page.

The page, which Winthai did not name, claimed that Cambodian soldiers had prevented Thai troops from repairing a road near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani. It further alleged that Thai troops attempted to negotiate with their Cambodian counterparts for a second time at around 12.45 pm.