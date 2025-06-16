Hun Sen’s Elite Guard Deploys Near Thai Border

Cambodian state media has revealed the deployment of a highly trained and heavily armed military unit, known as the BHQ bodyguard division, close to the Thai-Cambodian border at Chong Bok.
The move follows the recent conclusion of the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Border Commission (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh, sparking speculation about the intent behind the elite force’s presence.
On Monday, the Cambodian National Television (TVK) Facebook page posted images featuring senior military officers and Cambodian soldiers from the Preah Vihear border province.
The accompanying text, translated from Khmer, read: “We are ready to follow orders from the head of government 24 hours a day to protect the country from invaders.... One life for the nation is not just words, but a firm decision from all of us, the forces protecting the country. Please trust the people and do not worry.”
Observers noted that the uniforms worn by these Cambodian soldiers differed from those of regular frontline troops at Chong Bok. Crucially, their tactical vests bore the distinctive initials “BHQ.”
This refers to the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, a unit with the status of a brigade.
Its commander, General Hing Bun Hieng, also serves as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and is a highly trusted confidant of Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodia’s powerful former Prime Minister.
Cambodian media outlets have increasingly highlighted the BHQ unit’s movements towards the Thai border in Preah Vihear amidst recent heightened tensions between the two nations.
This unit is widely regarded as a "secret weapon" for Samdech Hun Sen, particularly in the context of any potential renewed conflict in the Chong Bok or 'Emerald Triangle' area.
From Special Force to Personal Guard
The origins of the BHQ unit lie in "Brigade 70," established by Samdech Hun Sen over three decades ago. Critics often labelled it his "private army" due to its direct reporting line to the then-Prime Minister.
Brigade 70 played a decisive role in the 1997 coup, dismantling the political and military power base of Prince Norodom Ranariddh and solidifying Hun Sen’s grip on power.
Since then, Brigade 70 earned a reputation as the most modern, best-trained, and most technologically equipped combat unit in Cambodia.
Following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, Hun Manet, who was then commander of Brigade 70, engaged with the US government to secure military assistance for counter-terrorism efforts.
This led to significant US investment aimed at developing Brigade 70 into an international counter-terrorism unit.
Its missions included protecting the Prime Minister, his family, and visiting foreign dignitaries, along with specialised counter-terrorism operations and special forces-style training for deployment in crisis situations.
The transition from Samdech Hun Sen to his son Hun Manet saw Brigade 70, formerly under the Army, formally elevated to the "BHQ Bodyguard Unit" under the Supreme Command Headquarters.
In mid-2017, General Hing Bun Hieng publicly displayed the unit’s troops and equipment for the first time, reaffirming their core mission: unwavering loyalty, protection, and service to the Prime Minister and all members of the leadership family.
The BHQ Bodyguard Unit is headquartered in Takhmao District, Kandal Province, notably the location of Samdech Hun Sen's family residence.
Cambodian media recognise Takhmao camp as the command centre for a special military zone encompassing Phnom Penh, Kandal, and Kampong Chhnang, with thousands of troops encircling the capital.
The new family mansion, where Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra visited Samdech Hun Sen in mid-2023, is also in Takhmao.
During a BHQ founding anniversary ceremony in September 2017, General Hing Bun Hieng famously declared: "Some people spread rumours that we have 50 tanks, but we have 100, not 50... These modern weapons are kept to guarantee public safety and social stability, not to wage war on anyone."
Security sources indicate that the BHQ Bodyguard Unit has recently received substantial support in weaponry and training from the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
A joint China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon" military exercise two years ago reportedly included covert training for the BHQ (Brigade 70), further solidifying the Hun family's power and removing internal political challengers.
It is against this backdrop of heightened Thai-Cambodian border tensions that Prime Minister Hun Manet has now reportedly ordered General Hing Bun Hieng to deploy the BHQ bodyguard unit, complete with heavy weaponry, to Preah Vihear province.
Hun Sen’s 'Loyal Assassin'
General Hing Bun Hieng’s unique position stems from his deep trust with Samdech Hun Sen. Their association dates back to their shared struggle fleeing the Khmer Rouge into Vietnam, where Bun Hieng was a young soldier.
Since 2001, General Hing Bun Hieng has been dubbed "the assassin" for his role in suppressing opposition figures, cementing his reputation as Samdech Hun Sen’s "secret weapon."
Five years ago, the US Treasury Department froze his assets in the United States and imposed a travel ban, citing severe human rights violations.
Sam Rainsy, the exiled former Cambodian opposition leader living in France, has also filed a lawsuit against General Bun Hieng, alleging his involvement in a 1997 grenade attack on a rally that killed 16 people.
Despite these international accusations and the activities of the opposition in exile, General Hing Bun Hieng’s standing as the trusted military commander of Samdech Hun Sen's personal forces remains apparently unaffected.