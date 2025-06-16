Hun Sen’s Elite Guard Deploys Near Thai Border

Cambodian state media has revealed the deployment of a highly trained and heavily armed military unit, known as the BHQ bodyguard division, close to the Thai-Cambodian border at Chong Bok.

The move follows the recent conclusion of the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Border Commission (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh, sparking speculation about the intent behind the elite force’s presence.

On Monday, the Cambodian National Television (TVK) Facebook page posted images featuring senior military officers and Cambodian soldiers from the Preah Vihear border province.

The accompanying text, translated from Khmer, read: “We are ready to follow orders from the head of government 24 hours a day to protect the country from invaders.... One life for the nation is not just words, but a firm decision from all of us, the forces protecting the country. Please trust the people and do not worry.”

Observers noted that the uniforms worn by these Cambodian soldiers differed from those of regular frontline troops at Chong Bok. Crucially, their tactical vests bore the distinctive initials “BHQ.”

This refers to the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, a unit with the status of a brigade.

Its commander, General Hing Bun Hieng, also serves as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and is a highly trusted confidant of Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodia’s powerful former Prime Minister.

Cambodian media outlets have increasingly highlighted the BHQ unit’s movements towards the Thai border in Preah Vihear amidst recent heightened tensions between the two nations.

This unit is widely regarded as a "secret weapon" for Samdech Hun Sen, particularly in the context of any potential renewed conflict in the Chong Bok or 'Emerald Triangle' area.

