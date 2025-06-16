King sends royal gifts to troops guarding Thai-Cambodian border

At 9am, Privy Councillor Gen Paiboon Koomchaya visited the operational base near Ta Moan Thom Temple in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, to deliver the royal gifts to troops under the Suranaree Task Force of the 2nd Army Region.
The visit aimed to convey His Majesty’s royal message of concern and support for military personnel, local residents, and administrative officers safeguarding national sovereignty along the border.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, 2nd Army Region commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, and Suranaree Task Force commander Maj Gen Sompop Pharawet welcomed Privy Councillor and accompanied him on the visit.