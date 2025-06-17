Thai-Cambodia Task Force Formed to Counter Hun Sen's Border Claims

A new Thai-Cambodian task force has been established today to address escalating tensions along the border, primarily stemming from daily social media posts by former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich announced the formation of the task force following a meeting at Government House this afternoon.
The ad-hoc committee, its formal mandate currently being finalised, aims to provide a unified and rapid response to the situation.
Gen Natthapon emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating that key representatives from various agencies, including permanent secretaries and unit commanders, are participating to ensure immediate decision-making.
A primary objective of the task force is to support the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting later this month, aimed at de-escalating the military presence on both sides of the border.
It will also monitor and address longer-term issues related to the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Gen Natthapon indicated that the task force's operation should be short-lived, ideally no longer than a month, with a focus on swiftly resolving the current tensions.
The task force will also tackle immediate practical problems. One such issue is the ongoing closure of the Ban Laem and Phak Kad checkpoints in Chanthaburi province, which is disrupting the cross-border transport of Thai fruit.
Gen Natthapon revealed he has urged the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to instruct the Ministry of Commerce to purchase the affected produce, and has also appealed to the private sector for assistance.
Looking ahead, the task force will also address potential future issues, such as Cambodian checkpoint closures affecting Thai students. This would involve consultations with the Ministry of Education.
A key element of the task force's strategy is proactive communication. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, a senior military expert, has been appointed as its spokesperson, responsible for security-related briefings.
The Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Information will handle foreign affairs statements.
They will be tasked with addressing all concerns, including those raised on social media and by Hun Sen, to ensure public understanding. Operations are scheduled to commence tomorrow (June 18).
The task force is currently operating under the working title "Team Thailand," with the National Security Council (NSC) providing its operational base. Daily meetings will be held at 9:30 am, and press conferences will be held at Naree Samosorn Building.
Gen Natthapon acknowledged that the task force's structure would bear some resemblance to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), but with a broader remit encompassing both immediate and long-term concerns.
He stressed that the task force would not overstep the mandates of existing agencies like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the military.
When questioned about potential retaliatory measures, Gen Natthapon clarified that the task force's role is primarily focused on collaborative solutions.
While some reciprocal actions might be necessary if Cambodia takes measures affecting border crossings, any significant decisions would require the Prime Minister's approval.
He also noted that the Cambodian government had previously requested Thailand to manage its media coverage to avoid inflammatory reporting, but Thailand had emphasised its commitment to freedom of expression.
"I would appeal to the media and the public to refrain from promoting hatred," Gen Natthapon said. "Many hundreds of thousands of Cambodians work in Thailand, and not all Cambodians share the views being expressed. We must work together. This border situation is not the fault of all Cambodians, and it is wrong to incite hatred against them."
Addressing the reported restrictions on Thai citizens crossing into Cambodian casinos in Sa Kaeo province, General Natthapon explained that this was part of broader measures related to border checkpoint opening and closing times.
He emphasised that checkpoints remain open, with only hours of operation being adjusted. He urged against using the term "closing checkpoints," as this has been misconstrued by Cambodian authorities.
He reiterated that Thailand is mindful of the impact on ordinary people on both sides of the border, who are not responsible for the current tensions.