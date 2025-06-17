Thai-Cambodia Task Force Formed to Counter Hun Sen's Border Claims

A new Thai-Cambodian task force has been established today to address escalating tensions along the border, primarily stemming from daily social media posts by former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich announced the formation of the task force following a meeting at Government House this afternoon.

The ad-hoc committee, its formal mandate currently being finalised, aims to provide a unified and rapid response to the situation.

Gen Natthapon emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating that key representatives from various agencies, including permanent secretaries and unit commanders, are participating to ensure immediate decision-making.

A primary objective of the task force is to support the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting later this month, aimed at de-escalating the military presence on both sides of the border.

It will also monitor and address longer-term issues related to the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Gen Natthapon indicated that the task force's operation should be short-lived, ideally no longer than a month, with a focus on swiftly resolving the current tensions.

The task force will also tackle immediate practical problems. One such issue is the ongoing closure of the Ban Laem and Phak Kad checkpoints in Chanthaburi province, which is disrupting the cross-border transport of Thai fruit.