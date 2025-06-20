Cambodian nationals stage demonstrations at Ta Krabei and Ta Moan Thom temples

Citing a report from the Suranaree Task Force, approximately 30 Cambodian tourists entered the Ta Krabei Temple area at 1pm on Wednesday. They were reportedly filming videos and singing songs in the area.

Thai military personnel intervened in a polite and appropriate manner, engaging in discussions to explain the situation. They clarified that such symbolic expressions in the area were not in line with the agreements and guidelines previously discussed by both sides, and requested cooperation in refraining from such actions.

The Cambodian tourists understood the situation and voluntarily ceased their activities before leaving the area, spending approximately 20 minutes in the vicinity.