Cambodian nationals stage demonstrations at Ta Krabei and Ta Moan Thom temples

Citing a report from the Suranaree Task Force, approximately 30 Cambodian tourists entered the Ta Krabei Temple area at 1pm on Wednesday. They were reportedly filming videos and singing songs in the area.
Thai military personnel intervened in a polite and appropriate manner, engaging in discussions to explain the situation. They clarified that such symbolic expressions in the area were not in line with the agreements and guidelines previously discussed by both sides, and requested cooperation in refraining from such actions.
The Cambodian tourists understood the situation and voluntarily ceased their activities before leaving the area, spending approximately 20 minutes in the vicinity.
The incident was resolved smoothly, with both sides maintaining a positive atmosphere in line with the cooperative principles they share, RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said.
He also noted that, in accordance with the agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, military personnel without firearms are stationed at Ta Krabei Temple to assist visitors and ensure smooth tourism in the area.
Another demonstration occurred at 10am on Friday when a Cambodian man, accompanied by approximately 15 monks and several other Cambodians, stood at a GPS marker and blocked the entrance to Ta Moan Thom Temple. They attempted to prevent Thai tourists from entering the temple and crossed the GPS marker.
At that moment, Thai military personnel, along with Cambodian officials and local authorities from Phanom Dong Rak district, quickly intervened, instructing the group to cease their actions immediately. The Cambodian group was escorted back to Cambodia without further incident.
Reports indicate that Cambodian authorities may be using a military base opposite Ta Moan Thom Temple as a gathering point for people and monks.
Cambodian soldiers stationed at the temple have been monitoring the number of Thai tourists visiting the site and relaying this information to their counterparts in Cambodia, who then attempt to disrupt the situation by sending people to the temple to provoke tensions.
This incident occurred while the Senate’s committee on the protection and honour of the monarchy was visiting the Ta Moan Thom Temple military base to monitor border security and provide morale-boosting supplies to Thai soldiers stationed along the border.