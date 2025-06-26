Cambodian PM blames Thai political instability as barrier to border solution

He made this remark in a Facebook post written in Khmer, amid ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops on May 28.
According to his post, he stated: "The uncertainty and sudden, unclear shifts in the political stance of the Thai government, combined with the inconsistency between policies set by Thailand’s political leaders and the actual actions taken by the Thai military in the field, have become obstacles to finding a true solution."
"I look forward to seeing those with real power and a clear stance in Thailand who can work together in a trustworthy manner to seek a mutually beneficial solution for the interests of both countries and their people," the Cambodian Prime Minister added.