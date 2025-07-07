Former Thai General Reveals Border Fence Demolished at Disputed Sanctuary

A former senior Thai military commander has brought to light evidence suggesting a crucial border fence at the contested Ta Muean Thom Sanctuary in Surin province was intentionally dismantled during the tenure of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Lt Gen Kanok Netrakawesna asserts the removal was part of a broader policy aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and easing tensions with Cambodia in the aftermath of border clashes in 2011.
Speaking on 7th July 2025, Lt Gen Kanok, who previously served as Commander of the Second Army Area and led the Suranaree Force responsible for the Thai-Cambodian border, reiterated his conviction that all three sanctuaries in the area unequivocally lie within Thai territory.
His claim is based on official Royal Thai Army maps, scaled at 1:50,000, and supported by what he describes as clear photographic evidence.
He detailed that around 2008, a border fence was erected at the site.
Thai soldiers maintained control over its access, holding the keys to open and close it at designated times. Cambodian tourists wishing to visit Ta Muean Thom Sanctuary were required to obtain a queue card before being granted entry.
"I took a photograph with the Cambodian Deputy Minister of Defence and the Commander of Military Region 4 at the time, on 13th August 2008," Lt Gen Kanok stated. "We were standing at the fence leading up to Ta Muean Thom Sanctuary on the Thai side. The photo includes Lt Gen Chea Mon, Commander of Military Region 4; Maj Gen Kanok (my rank at the time), Commander of the Suranaree Force; Gen Neang Phat, Deputy Minister of Defence; and Maj Gen Salaiduk (his rank at the time), serving as clear proof."
Reports indicate that this border fence at Ta Muean Thom Sanctuary was indeed dismantled following the 2011 conflict.
This decision was reportedly driven by the government of then-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, which prioritised a policy of mending and revitalising relations between Thailand and Cambodia, aiming to de-escalate border tensions and foster cross-border tourism.