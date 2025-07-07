Former Thai General Reveals Border Fence Demolished at Disputed Sanctuary

A former senior Thai military commander has brought to light evidence suggesting a crucial border fence at the contested Ta Muean Thom Sanctuary in Surin province was intentionally dismantled during the tenure of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Lt Gen Kanok Netrakawesna asserts the removal was part of a broader policy aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and easing tensions with Cambodia in the aftermath of border clashes in 2011.

Speaking on 7th July 2025, Lt Gen Kanok, who previously served as Commander of the Second Army Area and led the Suranaree Force responsible for the Thai-Cambodian border, reiterated his conviction that all three sanctuaries in the area unequivocally lie within Thai territory.

