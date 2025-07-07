Indonesian Volcano Erupts Again, Sending Ash 18km Skyward

The twin volcano, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, in eastern Indonesia, has erupted once more, spewing a colossal plume of ash an estimated 18 kilometres (nearly 11 miles) into the sky.

The powerful eruption occurred on Monday at 11:05 AM local time, marking its most substantial activity in approximately a month.

The eruption was accompanied by a thunderous roar.

While there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Indonesian volcanology agency has issued a warning about potential "lahars" – fast-moving mudflows of volcanic ash, rock, sand, and water – should heavy rains hit the area.

