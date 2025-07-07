Indonesian Volcano Erupts Again, Sending Ash 18km Skyward

The twin volcano, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, in eastern Indonesia, has erupted once more, spewing a colossal plume of ash an estimated 18 kilometres (nearly 11 miles) into the sky.
The powerful eruption occurred on Monday at 11:05 AM local time, marking its most substantial activity in approximately a month.
The eruption was accompanied by a thunderous roar.
While there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Indonesian volcanology agency has issued a warning about potential "lahars" – fast-moving mudflows of volcanic ash, rock, sand, and water – should heavy rains hit the area.
Such flows could pose a significant threat to surrounding communities.
This latest event follows dozens of smaller eruptions throughout June, which previously led to flight cancellations to and from Bali, Indonesia's hugely popular tourist island.
Last month, multiple flights were grounded after the volcano showered several nearby communities with ash, necessitating the evacuation of at least one village.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki has a history of significant activity, with multiple eruptions in September last year resulting in nine fatalities and the evacuation of thousands. International flights to Bali were also widely cancelled during that period.
Most recently, Australian media reported today that flights from Australia to Bali have been cancelled or severely delayed as a direct consequence of the latest eruption.