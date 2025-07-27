Thailand urges global condemnation of Cambodia’s continued attacks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify as follows:

1. Thailand condemns in the strongest terms this egregious and repeated violation of international law and calls on Cambodia to immediately cease attacking civilian targets.

Any cessation of hostilities cannot be reached while Cambodia is severely lacking in good faith and repeatedly violating the basic principles of human rights and humanitarian law.

Thailand reserves the inherent right to self defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and has responded at limited military targets to neutralise the threats to our national sovereignty and territorial integrity.