Thailand Returns Wounded Cambodian Soldiers on Humanitarian Grounds

Thailand has repatriated two Cambodian soldiers who were stranded following intense border fighting last week.

The Royal Thai Army stated the men were returned today on humanitarian grounds, having received medical and psychological care. Both soldiers reportedly swore an oath never to engage in combat against Thailand again.

At 10:55 AM on Friday, the Thai-Cambodian Border Coordination Unit in Sector 2 Chong Chom oversaw the return of Sergeant Mom Rithi and Acting Second Lieutenant Ang Aung to Cambodia. They had been left behind during clashes between July 24 and 29.

The repatriation followed coordination between Thai security agencies and immigration officials in Surin Province.

Sergeant Mom Rithi, who sustained a broken arm and a large, infected wound on his right hip, was discovered in a ditch seven days after being injured. He received initial medical treatment upon being recovered by Thai forces.

Acting Second Lieutenant Ang Aung reportedly showed signs of psychological distress, believed to be due to combat stress. Experts assessed him as being at risk without family support. He received initial therapy from Thai authorities to ensure he could care for himself before his return.

Thai officials confirmed that all procedures adhered strictly to the Geneva Conventions, the international legal standard for the humane treatment of detainees.

Compliance with Thailand's Act on the Prevention of Torture and Enforced Disappearance and the Immigration Act was fully observed. During the handover, both soldiers reportedly made a solemn promise that they would not participate in any further combat against Thai forces.

